New phase, new generic film

IGNORE anyone that says Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the worst MCU film. Is it the worst? No. Is it painfully average? Definitely.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame that saw the ‘snapped’ Pym family returning, Quantumania throws Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) into the Quantum Realm.

In the Quantum Realm that exists outside time and space, where Janet was rescued from in the second Ant-Man film, the family finds out about the existence of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveller who seeks to escape and return to his ‘conquering’ days of wiping out timelines.

Bloated franchise-builder

The film’s introduction of Majors as Kang is how Quantumania marks the start of the MCU’s Phase Five in a huge, bombastic way. Kang will also serve as the main overarching villain for the entire fifth phase, along with the sixth phase.

This is a problem, and its something that has been escalating with how formulaic the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become; the stakes for every new film have to be bigger and more preposterous than the previous films.

Where the first two Ant-Man films were pretty much all-out comedies centered on small-scale storytelling, Quantumania is deathly serious and tonally deaf to the idea of Rudd’s Ant-Man character.

The film is about an “Avengers-level”, galaxy-ending, timeline-ending threat in a solo film about a superhero that shrinks.

Due to the heavy emphasis on setting up Majors’ Kang, the other characters are left on the sidelines. From the start of the film until its end, none of the main characters – especially Lang – have any character development.

The only reason Quantumania exists is to introduce Kang to the general audience who aren’t aware of the comics or the Loki series on Disney+.