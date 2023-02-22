New phase, new generic film

IGNORE anyone that says Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the worst MCU film. Is it the worst? No. Is it painfully average? Definitely.
Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame that saw the ‘snapped’ Pym family returning, Quantumania throws Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) into the Quantum Realm.
In the Quantum Realm that exists outside time and space, where Janet was rescued from in the second Ant-Man film, the family finds out about the existence of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveller who seeks to escape and return to his ‘conquering’ days of wiping out timelines.
Bloated franchise-builder
The film’s introduction of Majors as Kang is how Quantumania marks the start of the MCU’s Phase Five in a huge, bombastic way. Kang will also serve as the main overarching villain for the entire fifth phase, along with the sixth phase.
This is a problem, and its something that has been escalating with how formulaic the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become; the stakes for every new film have to be bigger and more preposterous than the previous films.
Where the first two Ant-Man films were pretty much all-out comedies centered on small-scale storytelling, Quantumania is deathly serious and tonally deaf to the idea of Rudd’s Ant-Man character.
The film is about an “Avengers-level”, galaxy-ending, timeline-ending threat in a solo film about a superhero that shrinks.
Due to the heavy emphasis on setting up Majors’ Kang, the other characters are left on the sidelines. From the start of the film until its end, none of the main characters – especially Lang – have any character development.
The only reason Quantumania exists is to introduce Kang to the general audience who aren’t aware of the comics or the Loki series on Disney+.
Layers of eyesore
The film opens and ends on a street that Lang passes en route to buy his coffee. This is the only “real” location in the entire film; everything else was filmed on a green screen soundstage.
Quantumania strains under the weight of its CGI, which often slides from “That looks nice” to “That looks atrocious”. The wide shots of the Quantum Realm look very good, but when it then cuts to a close-up of characters talking, the green screen becomes painfully obvious.
Without spoiling anything, there’s the other, “multiverse”-layers of eyesore as well: whenever there are multiple copies of certain characters on-screen.
The latter looks like those early Youtube videos in the 2000s, where a Youtuber would edit several versions of themselves into a scene. An action sequence and Quantumania’s mid-credits scene becomes unintentionally goofy because of the terrible CGI used for these “copies”.
Kang is inevitable
Though the film is in a dire spot, its sole highlight is Majors as Kang.
Side-stepping a major series of problems shared by other MCU villains, Kang isn’t a one-off supervillain, he doesn’t constantly drop jokes (in fact, he doesn’t make a single quip), is compellingly written, and he is perpetually, indefinitely threatening.
Though much shorter and smaller than Thanos, Kang – through Majors’ physicality and theatrical emotiveness – is nonetheless an imposing figure. Every scene with Kang has that foreboding atmosphere akin to waiting for a bomb to explode.
Audiences will definitely want more Kang, and if this film is anything to go by, there will be more to come, but how much more?
Because there is no argument to be had that Marvel Studios’ insistence of quantity over quality has been cemented with Quantumania.
This ethos will be the studios’ Achilles heel that will eventually snap under the overbloated weight of its endless generic output.