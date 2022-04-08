New photos of Bruce Willis shared after aphasia announcement

After the announced retirement of screen legend Bruce Willis following his aphasia diagnosis, Emma Heming-Willis, the actor’s wife, recently shared new videos and photos of him on her Instagram story.

In her stories, Willis is seen walking near a peaceful river, and Heming also posted a picture of herself with her husband which was taken by their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray.

The couple, who have been married 13 years, also share a seven-year-old daughter, Evelyn Penn.

The cognitive disorder that Willis has been dealing with affects a person’s ability to speak and understand others. It’s unclear exactly when the 67-year-old star was diagnosed, but his cognitive state has reportedly been declining for years.

The actor received an outpouring of support after his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters, issued a joint statement via Instagram last week to announce his diagnosis.

Rumer, Willis’s eldest daughter, 33, also performed the song Down in Mexico by the Coasters on her Instagram in honour of her father.

The musician explained that her dad was the reason why music is such a huge part of her life, writing: “Thank you so much for all of the messages, all of the prayers, for keeping my poppa and our whole family in your thoughts and prayers. It truly means the world.

“My dad introduced me to the Coasters when I was a kid. He’s absolutely the reason why I love music, why I love the kind of music that I do love, why I love oldies. All of it.”