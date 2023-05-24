New range of Glencadam whiskies arrives

A NEW range of Glencadam Single Malt Whiskies has arrived in Malaysia, and is currently available in specialist retail outlets and selected bars.

Local media were also given the opportunity to sample a selection of these labels during a recent whisky-tasting session organised by Single Malt Sdn. Bhd. Under the guidance of Glencadam’s Master Blender Iain Forteath, we sampled four of the distillery’s offerings – the multi-award-winning Glencadam 10 Year Old and 15 Year Old single malts, Glencadam Origin 1825 and Glencadam Reserve Andalucia.

According to Forteath, these whiskies were matured in bourbon casks brought in from the United States, which he explained would result in “a more fruity taste”.

The tasting session began with the Glencadam Origin 1825, which did indeed have rich, fruity notes, but also a hint of pepper. It also had a pleasing caramel scent, and ended up being our favourite by the end of the day.

Next, we tried the Glencadam 10 Year Old, which was described as the best starting point for those looking to experience Glencadam’s whiskies. We enjoyed its complex flavours, and felt that its taste leaned more towards vanilla, rather than fruit.

This was followed by the Glencadam Reserve Andalucia, which in our opinion had the sweetest scent, and was the most fruity-flavoured of the selections. We could really taste the cherry notes in this one.

Finally, we tried the Glencadam 15 Year Old, which had an almost negligible fruity scent, but more than made up for it with its rich and complex taste.

Aside from these, the other single malt Scotch whiskies in the range are the prestigious Glencadam 25 Year Old, Glencadam 13 Year Old and Glencadam American Oak Reserve.

Shareen Yew, the founder and director of Single Malt Sdn Bhd, said about the range: “We are excited to bring Glencadam to the Malaysian market, whose appetite for value and qualitty single malt whiskies continued to rise.

“The range of Glencadam whiskies available here reflect that demand, starting from the accessible and pleasing for whisky fans, to the mature and premium single malts for the discerning drinker.”

During the tasting, Master Blender Forteath detailed the history of the Glencadam distillery, which first opened in 1824 in the city of Brechin in northeast Scotland. He said: “We take great pride in doing things the traditional way since our founding, and we’re confident that whisky fans here in Malaysia will appreciate our complex, sweet and fruity character that spans across the Glencadam range.

To purchase Glencadam’s latest range of whiskies, visit www.singleandavailable.com.my.