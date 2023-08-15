New Scream movie in the works

PREPARE for more thrills and chills as a seventh instalment of the iconic Scream franchise is officially underway. Reliable sources have confirmed that the upcoming sequel is in development, and this time, it will be directed by a notable filmmaker with a strong background in the horror genre. The director’s impressive track record includes successful films like Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and Happy Death Day.

The announcement was made by the director on their social media account, teasing fans with the phrase “Looks like seven really is a lucky number. More to come,” accompanied by an image familiar to fans of the franchise. The decision to continue the franchise comes on the heels of the tremendous success of the most recent instalment, which enjoyed the largest opening weekend box office earnings in the history of the series.

Moreover, it was the first film since an earlier entry in the series to surpass a significant milestone in domestic gross.

A modern-day horror classic

The cast of the recent instalment included notable names, with some familiar faces from the franchise making a comeback for the latest movie. Notably, there is hope that a beloved character from previous films might also return for this new sequel.

The film’s producer expressed enthusiasm for potential future sequels, vowing to continue making Scream movies as long as there’s demand. The co-writers also shared their excitement at the prospect of creating more terrifying experiences for audiences. Fans of the franchise will be delighted to know that a key actor, who portrayed a significant character in most of the Scream movies, remains open to the idea of returning to the series.

Though they did not participate in the most recent instalment due to contractual disagreements, they hinted that a fitting offer might entice them to reprise their iconic role in future movies. The director of the most recent installment made it clear that they have not given up on the idea of having the actor return to the franchise, emphasising their love for both the actor and their character.

Fans can hold on to hope that this character’s story is not over just yet and that the potential for another exciting movie featuring them remains alive. With a notable horror filmmaker at the helm and a strong legacy of horror behind them, the anticipation for the seventh Scream installment is already building among fans and horror enthusiasts alike. As more details emerge, the excitement for the franchise’s return will undoubtedly reach a fever pitch.

Stay tuned for more updates.