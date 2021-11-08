New target in Rust probe

ON Friday, the investigation into the fatal shooting on the Rust film set in New Mexico had a new development.

Santa Fe county sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed more details about the investigation into the shooting following his joint press conference with the District Attorney.

He made it clear that Alec Baldwin has not been cleared, and that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls are the focus of the investigation.

Asked what evidence was needed for investigators to determine whether it was an accident or a criminal act, Mendoza said that they were investigating to see how the live rounds got there.

Halls told investigators that he couldn’t remember if Gutierrez-Reed spun the drum for him, which is part of his job in checking to make sure only blanks or dummies were inside, so Mendoza will be speaking to him again for clarification.

Mendoza also added that they were trying to verify reports stating that there were two accidental discharges on that set prior to Hutchins’s death.

After Hutchins was hit with a live round, investigators found a total of 500 rounds of ammunition – a mix of live, dummy rounds and blanks – which they took into evidence, even though the set’s armorer told investigators that there was no live ammunition on set.

Is Baldwin liable?

AS the investigation ramps up, questions have surfaced as to whether Baldwin, who pulled the trigger during the incident, would be held responsible in any way.

“It’s unlikely [Baldwin] will face criminal charges, especially if he didn’t know the firearm contained live ammunition”, says Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor.

However, Rahmani said that Baldwin could be held liable if evidence suggests the actor behaved irresponsibly with the gun despite knowing the risks which could amount to criminal negligence.

“If corners were cut and had any role in the shooting, then Baldwin is very much liable, not as the actor but as the producer. Assuming it was just incompetence, that rises to the level of criminal negligence, which would be sufficient for a manslaughter prosecution,“ he said.

According to Rachel Fiset, managing partner at the Los Angeles firm Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, damages in a civil lawsuit would include any future profits Hutchins could have brought to her family that could amount to millions. She also says that corporate charges usually amount to large fines and not jail time.