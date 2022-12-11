New trailer drops for Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4

THE trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 dropped recently, with fans getting their first glimpse of Keanu Reeves back in action as the gentleman hitman.

Chad Stahelski, who has directed all of the films in the franchise thus far, will once again helm the upcoming instalment. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgard, and Hong Kong action icon Donnie Yen will join Reeves in the film. The latter represents an old friend of Reeves' super-assassin who has a past with Wick.

According to the film’s official synopsis: ”John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Stahelski said: “We went to five different countries, we went all over the world, and hopefully it’s a nice culmination of the first three movies in the franchise, bringing it all to a pinnacle.

“I think we’ve done some fresh new ideas in it, and I think we’ve driven the story to a place that will be satisfying and I think subversive to what people are used to.”

He added: “They are always fun to work on. I’ve never seen an actor thrive so much in a role [as Reeves] and be so excited about making the movie. As I always say, I’d love to do a lot of other things, but working with Keanu and my team is probably the best days a guy could have. It’s a good gig, I’m not going lie to you.”

John Wick 4 hits theatres on March 24, 2023.

Watch the new trailer below: