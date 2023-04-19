New wave of colour with Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick

NOW that the mask mandate has been loosened, I have found myself looking forward to being able to wear lipstick again. So when I received a set of five lipstick shades from the new Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick collection, I was eager to give them a try.
The shades that were sent over for me to try were Pulsar Pink, Voltage Rose, Fuschia Flux, Heat Map and Red Shift. All colours were for people with slightly cooler toned skin, which fortunately suited me quite well.
The rest of the collections 20-shade range also have colours that suit warmer skintones, and range from the pinkest pink, to an almost-black plum. So there is definitely something for everyone.
The packaging is a bright Shiseido- red, with a pink strip running down one edge. The cap is magnetised, letting you snap it back on immediately after application.
The lipstick bullet has a unique curved tip, allowing you to define your lip contours. And as for the lipstick itself? Shiseido claims it contains over 68% skincare ingredients, resulting in long-lasting hydration. Ingredients include moisturising benibana (safflower) oil, traditionally used as a lipstick base in Kabuki theatre and in Geisha culture.
Indeed, each time I applied the lipstick, my lips definitely felt moisturised. The lipstick also delivered in terms of full coverage and pigmentation; one swipe was enough to deliver a surprising amount of colour. Speaking of colours, I also enjoyed the range that was provided.
My personal favourite was Voltage Rose, which I think suits most Asian skintones. For those with darker skintones, Pulsar Pink and Heat Map would definitely stand out, while Fuschia Flux and Red Shift are perfect for those who want something bold, but not too wild.
There was only one area where I felt the lipstick let me down; it transfers easily. I found myself having to re-apply it throughout the day. Eating or drinking resulted in only a coloured outline left at the edge of my lips. This might be because the formulation is more suited to colder, drier temperatures.
I was able to get longer lasting results with a setting spray, but this might be an issue for those who don’t utilise it as part of their makeup routine. Considering the premium price point of the lipsticks – RM125 each – I had hoped for something that would last me all day.
Still, the range of colours alone are more than enough to make me take notice of this lipstick collection.
Shiseido’s TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick is available at nationwide boutiques, selected Sephora stores as well as online at Shopee and Lazada.