New wave of colour with Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick

NOW that the mask mandate has been loosened, I have found myself looking forward to being able to wear lipstick again. So when I received a set of five lipstick shades from the new Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick collection, I was eager to give them a try.

The shades that were sent over for me to try were Pulsar Pink, Voltage Rose, Fuschia Flux, Heat Map and Red Shift. All colours were for people with slightly cooler toned skin, which fortunately suited me quite well.

The rest of the collections 20-shade range also have colours that suit warmer skintones, and range from the pinkest pink, to an almost-black plum. So there is definitely something for everyone.

The packaging is a bright Shiseido- red, with a pink strip running down one edge. The cap is magnetised, letting you snap it back on immediately after application.

The lipstick bullet has a unique curved tip, allowing you to define your lip contours. And as for the lipstick itself? Shiseido claims it contains over 68% skincare ingredients, resulting in long-lasting hydration. Ingredients include moisturising benibana (safflower) oil, traditionally used as a lipstick base in Kabuki theatre and in Geisha culture.