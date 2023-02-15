NewJeans are the new stars of Spotify

NEWJEANS, a new group that debuted less than a year ago, is going to be the next big thing, we are sure!

Just look at their track record. Recently, their new song Ditto become the most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history, beating out legendary girl group BLACKPINK, whose songs like Ice Cream, Lisa, Money, Pink Venom, and How You Like That had previously broken records on the charts.

Just a few days ago, NewJeans’ song OMG was also climbing the Billboard Hot 100 list. Ditto is not far behind.

The five members of NewJeans – Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, Danielle, and Minji – are definitely K-pop stars to watch.

Although there have long been unfounded rumours on the internet about a possible tour for the group in 2023-2024, we hope it actually materialises and that they will come to Malaysia to perform someday.