NewJeans is South Korea’s ‘younger sister group’

IT’S only been three months since NewJeans made their debut, but they have risen to fame so fast that fans are now calling them South Korea’s ‘younger sister group’.

The teenage quintet’s popularity rose after the release of instant hit songs like Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie. Their debut album has various music genres like R&B, electropop, and hip hop.

The group holds the title for the ‘highest monthly listeners’ among the fourth generation K-Pop groups on Spotify. They are also the first and only group to surpass 10 million monthly listeners.

On Sept 21, the girls performed at the Danfesta Dankook University Festival, where they performed three tracks, much to the delight of fans.

Watch the fancam video for Hype Boy below: