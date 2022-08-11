NewJeans lands at #1 with debut single

KOREAN girl group NewJeans has earned its first ever number one on the MelOn’s TOP 100 charts. After two days in the top 10, their debut single, Attention has skyrocketed to the top, setting a new milestone for the group.

The track previously occupied the #9 spot on Aug 5. But the very next day, Attention quickly grabbed the #6 spot, thus, making them the fastest rookie group over the past three years to enter the top 10.

Attention has also been well received in other regions. In New Zealand, the song debuted at #26 and in Singapore, it debuted at #22. What’s more, its music video also created quite a buzz.

Upon its posting, the surprise-released clip garnered over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours. With such popularity, NewJeans are proving to be the next big thing in K-pop.

Watch the music video for Attention below: