NewJeans makes cover debut on Super ELLE

NEWLY debuted K-Pop girl group, NewJeans, will feature in a special edition of Super ELLE, which will also be their first ever magazine photo shoot since their debut on Aug 1 this year.

The group has five members, namely Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

A group photograph of NewJeans will feature on the cover of Super ELLE along with a 48-page feature inside. The group are expected to share more details about their debut.

Their natural beauty and youth – the group members are between 14 and 17 years old – also shine through in their individual cover versions.

NewJeans debuted a self-titled EP with four tracks titled Attention, Hurt, Hype Boy and Cookie. NewJeans sold more than 200,000 copies on the first day of their release, a huge number for a new group.