A juggling act

WHAT began as a hobby has turned into a full-fledged achievement for 16-year-old Charmaine Koh, as she currently pursues a career as a singer and musician, while coping with her studies and school activities.

“I began singing around the age of six, but initially perceived it as a hobby, rather than a possible career choice. Unexpectedly, the hobby transformed into this burning passion, and so I’ve been holding onto that flame ever since,” Koh said.

At 11, she began to take her talent seriously after several school performances, local musicals and wedding gigs, the exposure and experiences led her to vocal competitions.

“One of which was the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in Long Beach, California where I successfully bagged three gold medals, a silver and a bronze as well as the title of Champion of the World in both the Jazz and Broadway junior vocalist category at the age of 12, in 2016,” she said, noting that she was also proud to be the only Asian among the six junior vocalists in the Grand Finale.

In 2018, Koh released her debut single Ordinary Girl and Find Myself, before releasing Pause in May this year. This was followed by Why Don’t You Live, released in early September.

At what point did you realise music was something you wanted to pursue?

“I think it was when I participated in WCOPA. I was always drawn to the stage from a young age, so when I was exposed to an environment that had endless amounts of talent surrounding me, seeing them burst into life made me so emotional because it made me think: ‘Wow, this is where

“I truly belong. I want to feel that too, I want to feel this euphoria and bliss forever by doing what I love to do.’

“Although the environment was pretty much cutthroat, I didn’t feel the need to compete with others because they inspired me instead.”

Congratulations on the release of Why Don’t You Live. In the music video, you sound like a seasoned singer, not someone in her teens. Is this the kind of sound that you’ve settled upon, or will you keep experimenting as your career progresses?

“Thank you so much! Talking about sound, Why Don’t You Live and Pause definitely illustrates the direction I am heading towards which is Pop/R&B.

“I will certainly experiment with different sub-genres like Jazz-pop or Dance-pop and add elements from these genres into my own sound to keep things interesting for my listeners and for myself too, but I can say that it wouldn’t stray so far from the realm of Pop/R&B.”

Do you enjoy the added dimension of songwriting that goes along with your singing?

“Yes! I am learning songwriting too and it has been an amazing experience to sing my own songs. The feeling of speaking your own lyrics feels so homey.

“Although I can relate to other songs extensively, singing my own seems to have more depth as I am literally singing my memories, or at least singing what I have experienced, be it from other people’s memories or my own, so the imagery in my head is very vivid. Still a work in progress though!”

On your creative process, do you write the lyrics first and then compose the melody, or is it the reverse?

“I would say that I am a very melody-driven person when creating. Chords, though, come to me first. My feelings are usually expressed through the tone and colour of the song, and the base of it all is the chords so they come naturally to me most of the time.

“I love experimenting with chords too so that could also be why this aspect comes to me first. Then only, the melody is built and later, the lyrics. But sometimes, words come first! Especially when I’m out, certain melody lines or lyrics would just come, and when they do I make sure to voice memo it down.”

How are you juggling between completing your studies and taking your place in the music industry?

“It has been very challenging, I must say. I’ve just completed half of my IGCSE examinations, and will be finishing my last year of high school next year too, so the pressure of examinations have been a little tough while managing my artistry.

“However, as I am the type of person who keeps moving constantly and thrives on productivity, I love the challenge! I’ve always loved managing between both.”

What are your plans for the (near) future?

“I have plans for a bigger project next year, possibly an EP. I have a few skeletons built around it, but I intend to shape it step by step. You will be able to clearly hear my style, sound, as well as the direction of the genre I was talking about earlier in this EP.

“I also plan to study music in university to sharpen my skills as much as I can, because growth never stops! I hope you look forward to my upcoming music.”