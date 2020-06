A natural behind a microphone and in front of a camera, Keanu Azman is best known for his late-night shows on Hitz.

With the movement control order (MCO) putting a hard pause on the entertainment industry, Keanu launched That 20’s Show on YouTube, where he interviews 30-year-olds about what they went through in their 20s and how they overcame the same obstacles that 20-somethings are facing today.

How did you become a radio announcer?

“I’d always wanted to be a TV host since I was a kid, but never a radio announcer. I would laugh when people told me I should give it a go.

“This happened back in late 2018 when a TV show I hosted wasn’t doing so well. I was informed that the network was going to pull the plug by early 2019, so I panicked and started applying everywhere, including radio stations.

“Much to my surprise, about two weeks after I sent out those applications – and mind you, I was hoping for callbacks for TV and digital shows – I got a call from Hitz, they wanted me to come in for a chat.

“I had minimal-to-zero expectation of getting the job, but they asked me to record some demos and the next thing I knew, they offered me the night show. I do consider myself lucky to have been given my own show so soon, because I know of so many radio announcers who had to do years of weekend shows first before getting a solo show. Very grateful.”

What inspired you to do That 20’s Show?

“I’m currently 23, and I think this is the age where you [are] at a crossroads on career, friendships, relationships, the list goes on. The more I talked to my friends about the things I was going through, the more I realised that almost everyone in this age group was going through the same thing.

“Hence, I thought: ‘Hey, let’s make a show about this, so everyone can share their different stories and struggles and prove to everyone that we’re all in this together’. I also tend to get people who are no longer in their 20s on the show, so they can share how they got out of those difficult times [at that age]. At the end of the day, it’s all about coming of age, isn’t it?”

What do you think your role is during these extraordinary times?

“You know, it’s funny how during these trying times, people finally realise just how crucial entertainment is.

“Back then I used to hear things like: ‘Don’t you want to pursue something more serious instead of just staying in this unstable line of work?’. I found that a huge belittlement because showbiz is as crucial as other industries.

“At times like this, people crave for continuous entertainment on TV, digital or even other mainstream platforms like radio, and it’s our responsibility to provide them with that. As for me personally, I try to utilise these times to influence people to be responsible citizens, to stay home and stay safe.

“I also am currently trying to help those in F&B to promote their businesses with no charge on my social media accounts, where I’ll order on days my family isn’t cooking and make honest reviews to boost their sales.

“I know how so many industries are struggling, the F&B sector included. So we do what we can to help each other.”

How do you think the entertainment scene will look like in the next year?

“Frankly, things are still looking very bleak. I foresee most of our entertainment channels going digital in the next few years. Events, for instance, would most likely be done mainly virtually – virtual album launches, press conferences, and even stay at home concerts.

“I worry about the film industry though. Once our cinemas are operating again, social distancing will still need to be implemented, and that means spaced out seatings, which in turn will affect our ticket sales drastically. It’s going to take a while to adapt to these changes, but we eventually will.”

What do you hope the next year will bring you?

“To be more established in the things that I do. As much as I’m grateful to have an ongoing radio show on the top Malaysian English radio station alongside some TV projects here and there, I don’t feel successful enough unless I am as recognised and renowned as personalities like Alif Satar and Awal Ashaari.

“Hopefully, despite these hard times, my career will still pick up steadily.”

TRIVIA

What thing from your childhood that you wish would make a comeback? “I wish the Portable Play Station (PSP) was still around.”

Earphones or headphones? “Wired earphones.”

Go-to carbonated drink? “None! I only drink mineral water.”