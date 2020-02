ON Nov 16 last year, Priyaa Simmi was crowned Mrs Malaysia World 2019. A week later, she flew to Las Vegas to compete in the Mrs World 2019 international pageant.

The 25-year-old beauty queen is a dynamic woman who runs a security company, a beauty spa, online boutique and a rehab centre for stroke patients.

When she walked into the room for our interview, she definitely turned several heads. Her beauty shone from the inside out.

What motivated you to join the pageant in the first place?

“Five years ago, I started an organisation called Persatuan Kebajikan Sai Malaysia with my father. The aim of the organisation is to help underprivileged women gain financial independence.

“We give them sewing machines for free. We provide tailoring courses and makeup courses.

“I believed that participating in this pageant would allow me to reach a wider [demographic] of women, give more exposure to our courses, and make my voice heard.

Why do you believe it is important for women to be financially independent?

“I have been advocating for financial independence for underprivileged women for years, because I believe it will eliminate a lot of self-esteem issues that women are facing currently, which includes inequality, gender discrimination, and domestic violence.

“When it is only the man who provides the family [with] financial support, the women of the family automatically feel undermined and weaker compared to the man.

“Hence, they feel that it is their duty to accept all threats, verbal and physical abuse, or the [abuse] thrown at them without even realising that they are the ones who are [turning] the houses into homes for the men and their family.

“However, when a woman brings her share to the table, then equality will conquer. I strongly believe that women are strong and powerful, both mentally and physically, that we are able to carry out responsibilities both outside and inside our homes.”

Did you expect to win?

“No. This is the first beauty pageant I joined. I received so much support and encouragement from my husband and family to join the pageant.

“When my name was mentioned, my eyes started to tear. I am so grateful and blessed that my family and friends were there to cheer for me and support me. Their presence helped me stay calm, and gave me the confidence to perform my best.”

How has the victory changed your life?

“I learned a lot about myself and the people around me. Before joining this pageant, I have always thought that everybody loves me – which is why when I’m asked who I hate, I won’t be able to think of anyone, as I’ve always had the tendency to just give love to everyone around me.

“Now, I realise that there are some who despise me, who will criticise me and find fault in my actions.

“This pageant has taught me to accept criticism positively, in a way which helps to build my confidence and [to have] a strong personality.”

Who are some of the role models in your life?

“For every girl, her father is her hero, and the love of her life. My father taught me to be financially independent. He never spoiled any of his children. He only paid us our allowance when we worked for it.

“My father-in-law also taught me the value of being financially independent. I can always turn to them for any advice.

“My husband appreciates who I am as a woman, and [supports] my passion to be financially independent.

“He appreciates my longing to do something for society and change [it] for the better. My husband never stood between me and my ambitions. Instead, he is the fuel for my courage, and my confidence that I can achieve my dreams.”