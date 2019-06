YOU may have seen 19-year-old part-time model Jabir Meftah on television when he worked as an usher at the Anugerah Meletop ERA 2019 awards show, which took place at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on April 21.

The next day, his Instagram followers increased tremendously. Netizens could not stop raving about his good looks.

His sudden online popularity means that fame has knocked at his door, unexpectedly and unannounced.

How has your life changed since you went viral?

“I feel strange when people recognise me on the street. I have received a lot of acting offers. But for the time being, I am refusing [them].

“I am pursuing a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, and I am putting my full attention towards my studies. I believe knowledge is more important than money.

“[However] I love [the idea of] acting. I would like to give acting a chance.

“Acting allows you to see life from a different perspective. Once I get my degree, I may pursue acting.”

Where will we see you five years from now?

“I want to be a businessman.

“I want to inspire youths to reach their goals and potential, and become good human beings. I want to inspire kindness. I want to use my fame to do something good.

“I want to contribute to the environment. The planet is slowly dying. We have to do something to save the planet.”

Besides acting, do you have any other interests you want to pursue?

“I would love to have a reality show where I can feature my parents, my siblings, my cousins, and my friends.

“My family can be the Malaysian version of the Kardashians. We can talk about serious issues in a fun manner.

“One of my all-time favourite television shows is The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He tells you world news with a touch of humour. He is funny and humble.”

Who are some of the people you admire?

“Elon Musk (entrepreneur, innovator, and engineer). He has created a lot of good things for the society.

“Locally, I admire Neelofa (an actress who is a successful businesswoman). She worked hard to be where she is today.

“I also admire actor Syafiq Kyle. I knew him before I went viral. He treated me with respect even before I became famous. I worked with him on a Raya advertisement. I enjoyed the experience very much. He is a very dedicated actor.

“I also like his Instagram account. It looks nice.”

You are a part-time model. How did that come about?

“I entered the modelling world last year. I wanted to earn extra money to buy a laptop and clothes. But now I am addicted to modelling.

“Through modelling I get to meet and talk to a lot of people. My knowledge expands through these conversations.”

Tell us more about yourself?

“I am of mixed parentage. My father is from Tunisia, while my mother is a local Malay from Kedah. My father is a retired professor, and my mother runs a kindergarten in Setapak.

“They have six children. I am their second child, but their first son. I am the man of the house after my father. I can speak Arabic, Malay, and English. Now, I am trying to learn to speak Mandarin.”

What are the best lessons you learnt from your parents?

“My father came from a poor family. He never allowed his circumstances to stop him from seeking knowledge and pursuing paper qualifications.

“My mother has a kind heart, and I learned kindness from her.”