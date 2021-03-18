Bringing Malaysia to greater heights

AT the tender age of 12, Johnston Lim made up his mind to follow in the footsteps of his parents. As renowned champions, he watched them twirl on dance floors all across South East Asia for 25 years. “They are the reason why I am so passionate about dancing,” said the Selangor native as he reminisced about his time growing up.

As a dancer himself, Lim has worked up quite an impressive resume, representing the country for various notable competitions. From being crowned champion in the Indoor Sea Games for 10 years straight to the Lions International Dance Showcase Championship in 2010, he has truly made a mark in the industry.

Despite his busy schedule, he spoke on the highs and lows of his career, his recent work as a dancing coach and his hopes and dreams for the industry.

Growing up in any industry at such a young age is difficult. Did you face any struggles when you first started as a young performer?

Growing up as a male dancer in the industry was challenging. This is because there were not many male dancers I could look up to. The ballroom dancing industry is one of those many industries where it is occupied by females. In fact, I was mostly surrounded by girls in most of my dance classes.

I think this has something to do with the stigma that comes with what I do. Many people always thought it was weird for a guy to learn dancing, especially ballroom dancing. But I thought otherwise because I felt that Malaysians have incredible potential to do well in this industry regardless of their gender.

Speaking of doing well, you have accomplished so much during your time as a dancer. Could you tell us a particular moment that stood for you till this day?

I have been dancing in numerous competitions around the world since I first started. I represented Malaysia numerous times for prominent competitions like the Indoor Sea Games & Asian Open Dance Tour. I was even crowned champion 10 times in a row for the Indoor Sea Games. I was indeed quite successful for a Malaysian.

However, the achievement that holds a special place in my heart would be my participation in the Blackpool International Dance Festival in the UK. In that particular competition, I had the privilege of competing with some of the best dancers around the world. Although I didn’t win, I achieved a decent result leveled to my expectation and was satisfied with it.

These days however, you have been focusing your efforts in training younger dancers. Why and what inspired your decision to do so?

Yes, I am currently a dance instructor at my studio. The reason for this is because I believe that there are many young talents in Malaysia that are yet to be discovered. As a matter of fact, I feel that the younger generation deserve more opportunities to showcase their passion and to be able to live their lives as professional dancers.

This would then require more exposure for the industry. Share with us your thoughts on the current scene and how the government can do more to cultivate a better environment for dancers?

In my opinion, the current ballroom dance scene lacks exposure. Many who are not dancers, especially kids are not aware of the joy and success ballroom dancing can bring. Of course, this

has something to do with parents who don’t see this path as a viable career choice.

This is where I think the government comes in. The government can give more support by having more public dance competitions. Also, the government can start by implementing dance as a subject of choice in both primary and secondary schools.

What are your hopes for the industry and yourself in the near future?

For the industry, I hope for it to reach its full potential. For more individuals, regardless of their gender to take up the art and become professional dancers. For myself, I wish to be responsible for building a successful studio that gives dancers a chance to dream and create impact as champions.