Changing the world with music!

INSPIRED by Miley Cyrus’ character in the teen sitcom Hannah Montana, Heerraa aspired to become a singer.

At 14, she attended a talkshow by ET Ideas, a social business incubator, which encourages youngsters to pursue their ambition by following their hearts. Speaking of the experience, she says it changed her life forever.

“I met my mentor, Elango Thiyagu, the first person to believe in my crazy idea and got me to start working towards my dream of becoming a singer. I started writing songs, performing on stage and the rest is history,” said the 21-year-old.

To date, she has written over 60 songs and has been nominated for three categories, Best Female Vocals (Pop), Best Compilation Album and Entertainer of the Year at the Rampage Music Awards, that was held in the United States in March.

“I write about the important lessons that I have learned in life that I wish to remember. My songs act as a reminder to myself while inspiring others to follow their hearts when they listen to my songs,” said Heerraa.

Currently, she is working on recording her next song, which was performed live for the Short+Sweet Song Malaysia, which clinched the Audience Choice Award.

What is your genre of choice?

I write pop songs. My songs talk about the everyday lessons we are going through – managing our emotions and insecurities, being truthful, handling our ego and more.

I believe music has the power to impact and change our lives for the better. Singing and interacting with my audience brings me joy.

I am deeply touched when I hear my fans say how much my music has impacted them and what it means to them.

What do you want to convey through your songs?

I want my songs to be there for people as they journey through life, something that they create happy memories with, or go back to when they need clarity and reassurance.

I am so honoured to be able to see glimpses of how my music is changing people’s lives.

Through my songs, I want people to know that they are in charge of their lives and by following their hearts, they will find the answers.

How did you come up with a song like Crazy?

Crazy is a very special song to me. Before I wrote the song, almost every time I got into the car I wanted to play a song called “Crazy” which didn’t exist.

After weeks of ignoring my songwriter instincts, I decided to sit down and write.

Crazy is a song that describes life and relationships: it is just crazy!

There are many crazy good things that happen but also many crazy things that make you go mad.

Instead of focusing on the negative, let’s focus on the crazy good times we have with people.

I performed it in my Crazy Virtual World Tour concerts in South Africa, India, Scotland, Spain, Wales, US, UK, Australia and released the Crazy Virtual World Tour (Live Album), which shares the original songs, performed live in these countries. It’s also on Spotify with listeners around the world.

How did you feel when your song The Girl Who Loved featured in an original game soundtrack?

At first, I didn’t know what game I was writing for. I was told to write a song that would be selected to feature in a game. It was a huge honour and surprise when my song became a part of the game Simulacra 2. It is featured on the official game soundtrack and has had 21,000 views, with listeners from all around the world. The little girl in me never thought that a girl who came from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would have fans all around the world, one day.