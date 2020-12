“The beauty of my choreography resonates with the mood and feel of the music. My unique moves speak about the song, visually,” said Syarvin, who is now conducting online classes for children and adults, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Syarvin teaches urban choreography based on mood, beats and musicality, as well as Bollywood style dance, but his dance moves are largely influenced by hip hop and contemporary styles.

Through a virtual dance group called Dance Arena (Live Performance) on Facebook, Syarvin wants to connect dancers with each other, and help youngsters to learn about performing skills and self-confidence.

Syarvin is determined to give a helping hand to youngsters who want to achieve their dreams of becoming dancers.

“She inspired me and made me realise that I can achieve anything at any age, and all I need to do is believe in it and start taking action to achieve it. I love dancing, and that’s where my journey of life begins,” he said.

DANCER Syarvin Sugumar, who has been dancing since the age of five, claimed that he was “born to dance”. However, it was a chance meeting with Heerraa, an international singer and songwriter, which really drove the 22-year-old to pursue his passion.

Syarvin with the Best Newcomer award at KLPAC’s Short + Sweet Dance Malaysia 2019. – COURTESY OF SYARVIN SUGUMAR

What attracted you to dance?

“The only way to become a successful dancer is by being yourself, and that leads to an interesting journey of discovering who you are. Michael Jackson was very successful because he figured out who he really was and what he was good at, which made him unique. Dance also teaches how the conscious mind and subconscious mind work, through movements.

“The choreography works when you are happy and have peace of mind. Dancing helped me to focus on my goals whenever I faced a difficult situation. Most importantly, the dance made me happy. I fell in love with dance.”

Why did you decide to choose dance as your profession?

“At the age of 19, I worked in a small audit firm and realised I was not happy with what I was doing. I decided to quit my job. I joined ET Ideas, a platform for youngsters to discover their passion.

“I had a mentor (Valsala Krishnan), I told her that I love dancing and I want to do something about it. I started to work with the support and guidance of the mentors in ET Ideas.

“After my very first corporate dance performance, I decided to pursue dance as a profession as it made me happy and I feel like I am living my life to the fullest.”

What motivated you to set up a dance school and to teach dance?

“A dancer’s journey is not easy. If you say you want to be a dancer, not many people will encourage you to pursue it. I faced that too.

“The moment I won the Best Newcomer Award in my first ever competition in KLPAC’s Short + Sweet Dance Malaysia 2019, everything changed. My parents started supporting me. Initially, [my father] was worried about my career choice. After I won, he installed mirrors on my balcony.

“You can turn dreams into reality if you believe and work on them. It was not an easy journey, but an interesting one.

“Due to my experience, I wanted to create a platform for youngsters and create a path to grow with support and with the right guidance. I realised that if we have a platform that can support artists, we can produce the world’s best dancers.

“The first step was to conduct dance classes, explain the beauty of dance, and to become a successful performer.”

What is your most memorable dance performance?

“In my first ever dance competition, I was doing choreography with just one stand mirror in my room, because I didn’t have a studio at that time. My mentor told me to start with whatever I had, and along the way, the universe will present me with more resources.

“I planned to perform with a group and managed to get a few people but along the way, they dropped out; but I kept telling myself that it’s not about the people but my goal, which was to win the competition.

“I managed to push through with one dance partner for the audition and we got selected. On the day of the performance, my dream came true as I was standing on stage in front of the crowd. The audience and judges were impressed. That night, I won my very first award – Best Newcomer at KLPAC’s Short + Sweet Dance Malaysia 2019.”