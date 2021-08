As he continues to amass a social following, he has set his sights on releasing more music in hopes of speaking to a wider audience.

“Despite my fondness towards country, pop-punk and pop-rap, my goal is to be very versatile by experimenting with different sounds and borrowing different elements from other genres.”

“Sure, my journey has barely scratched the surface but I really enjoy each process, connecting with people through the lyrics and as a way of expressing myself.

“You know the saying: ‘Find a job that you love and you’ll never have to work a single day in your life’? That is exactly how I feel when making music,” he said.

The Kadazan artiste dabbled in sports, education, construction and sales but none of them felt quite right.

BEFORE becoming a singer-rapper-songwriter in 2019, Einstein Majanil had been in many other fields.

How did you pick up music production?

Well, my musical background isn’t as accomplished as my younger brother but I did graduate in piano Grade 8, which is a huge accomplishment for me.

The funny story is that I only decided to pick up music production after fervent encouragement from my close friends on a night out. They were the catalyst to where I am today and I owe them big time.

How do you express authenticity through your music?

When I’m writing lyrics, almost all the time, I use my life experiences, knowledge or observation of the world, people, society and present matters. I rarely write about something that has never happened to me.

Lyrics hold so much meaning, they are able to express who I am, my thoughts and feelings, as well as my personal view on certain matters. Even so, I still try to write in a way that is relatable to everyone, by keeping the wordplay minimal and vocabulary simple.

What’s the backstory behind the lyrics of your latest single Stand?

Stand is about the dynamics of a love relationship involving two people building a foundation of something bigger. Sometimes, one gives everything they can to keep the foundation strong while the other neglects it. By being there for each other through the good and the bad, both sides empower each other to be better people while growing to live as one.

It also tells a story about how one always finds themselves in troubled relationships, trying and sacrificing to keep the relationship going, to a point they might start questioning themselves: ‘Am I the problem?’

What do Malaysians need to know about the Bornean music scene?

We have many hidden talents singing different music genres and styles, and they have yet to be discovered. If people spend just a few minutes listening to some of our music, I’m sure some will grow a liking towards it.

How have you been affected by the pandemic?

Honestly, bad. A lot of projects had to be either cancelled or postponed. This messes up the schedules, with months of time being wasted. Any sort of production is almost impossible to execute because of the restrictions. It ultimately affects mental health while having to cope with financial loss. I’m sure there are others who share the same sentiment and concern, but I am grateful for what I have. Some have it harder than I do.