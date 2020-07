ANWAR JOHARI HO is a Malaysian filmmaker of Bajau-Chinese descent from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The 24-year-old lad has a Masters in Film. He graduated from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. Last year, his debut short film Forget Me Not premiered at the prestigious Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival 2019 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The 17-minute short film in Mandarin and Cantonese earned the Best International Short award at Jaffna International Film Festival 2019 in Sri Lanka, and Best Sound Design at Seashorts Film Festival 2019 in Malaysia. Forget Me Not is a romantic drama period piece set in late 1990s London. Told in three parts, over three different nights, and in three different years; the story revolves around a romantic encounter between a Malaysian Chinese and a Chinese mainlander who are both immigrants working in London. Anwar is currently working as an in-house film director at Stardust Media Sdn Bhd.

What motivated you to become a filmmaker? “I have always enjoyed film since I was young. But it never occurred to me that I would be making films in my adult years. “I was studying for a law degree in United Kingdom. Pursuing the law degree was not my first choice. I wanted to be a writer or a journalist. I wanted to tell stories. I was still searching for my goal in life. “After completing my law degree, I pursued a Masters in Film. I can tell stories through films. I also love photography. I though it would be great to put my photography skills into moving pictures. “One film that I watched while I was studying law was Jean-Marc Vallée’s Wild. I was completely enthralled by the movie and the way the director chose to tell the story in the most interesting manner. The movie pushed me to learn more about filmmaking and to tell my own stories.” You have just shot your second short film. Tell us about more about your new project? “This 15-minute film was shot in the place I was born and raised (Kota Kinabalu, Sabah). The film has not premiered in any film festival yet. The story centres on an Indonesian immigrant who is spending his last day with his Sabahan girlfriend before she flies off to Japan. The short film explores the relationship between an immigrant and a citizen of the country.”

Scenes from Forget Me Not .. The short film grabbed the Best International Short award at Jaffna International Film Festival 2019 in Sri Lanka.

