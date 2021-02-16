Living the dream

FIRDAUS GHUFRAN, 18, started his career as a child model at the age of six in several advertisements. Later, he became an extra in several television series and dramas. He got his first big break at 12, when he was chosen to play the lead role in a television series.

Unfortunately, the director was not impressed with his acting skills and he was replaced.

But he did not let the disappointment break him. He stuck to his guns and continued to pursue his passion for acting. His perseverance paid off rather handsomely.

Early last year, he impressed his critics with his performance in the television series Budak Tebing, a show focused on a group of youths who go in search of the true meaning of life.

He is also slowly building a fan base in Indonesia. Two years ago, he appeared in a soap advertisement for Indonesian television and quickly became a hit among Indonesian fans, resulting in a surge in his Instagram following.

With this success, he is now keen to build a name for himself in the Indonesian movie scene, and towards this end, he attends auditions with the hope of expanding his career outside Malaysia.

What are your future plans?

I want to prove myself as a versatile actor. I want to take on different types of roles. I want to be a producer and director, too. I am planning to produce and direct my first short film in the near future, with a focus on mental health issues.

Do you have plans to further your studies?

Yes. I want to study something related to information technology. I believe technology is going to rule the world in future and to have knowledge in information technology will be a great advantage. This knowledge can help me in pursuing my passion for acting, directing and film production.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

Last year, I played a psycho killer in a TV series called Devoted. Although it was a small part with limited screen time, I loved playing that role very much. I like roles that have some negative aspects. They give you room to explore your acting skills. Playing a role like Joaquin Phoenix did in the movie Joker would be a dream come true.

Who are some of your favourite actors?

Leonardo DiCaprio. He started his career as a child artiste and went on to play a variety of roles and became an Oscar winner. The other actor I admire is Johnny Depp. I love the kind of roles he chooses to play.

Describe your family to us.

My mother is an architect and my father is a businessman. They have three children and I am the middle child. I love the fact that I came from parents with different cultural backgrounds. My mother is a Malay from Perak and my father is an Arab from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. I love discovering new cultures. One of my hobbies is travelling to new places and discovering the country’s culture.

What are the places you have travelled to?

Two years ago, I went to Australia with my family. It was interesting to try Australian cuisine. I visited California five years ago and I loved the beaches there. In future, I would love to travel to more places and discover the world.

What kind of activities do you participate in when you are not working?

I like watching YouTube videos. I got some great tips on how to make good short films. Since I do not have a personal trainer, I also learnt some important tips on how to create a good gym routine from YouTube.

TRIVIA

Your favourite music genre: Latin music. Music is universal and you do not need to know a language to enjoy good music.

Your favourite TV show: Perky Blinders. I love this crime drama very much. The creators have captured the era well.

Your role model:

Motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins. He always believes you should never give up your goals.

Your regimen to keep fit:

I do cardio exercises, mostly. I also love hiking and playing basketball.