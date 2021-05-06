More than eye candy

ERNEST Ashoka Sutton enjoys modelling because it allows him to express himself. The 21 year -old hunk was scouted last year in the Malaysian capital where he works as a barista and assistant manager.

He has posed with some of the best known fashion brands within a short time.

Ernest is at ease with the camera. Since 17, he has been posing, out of fun, for friends who love photography.

“I love dressing up and posing,’’ he explains.

His intensity and energy before the lens are part of the X factor that have made Ernest a hot new ticket in modelling.

Describe your working process as a model?

I believe the most important quality a model must have in front of the camera is confidence.

This is the real beauty. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I create an alter ego.

I imagine myself as someone who has made it in life. When I do that, my confidence blooms.

What are your favourite and least-liked parts of your body?

My favourite part of my body is my jawline. It is an outstanding feature. I do not like to think about my flaws. I want to accept every part of my body. Nobody is perfect.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Music is my real passion. I have been playing drums since I was seven years old.

I have a certificate to teach how to play the drums.

Playing drums requires a lot of energy and it suits my nature.

I also love drawing. I love to create abstract portraits.

I believe modelling, art, and music can gel together because they all are some form of expressing yourself.

My philosophy in life is to spread happiness through music, art and modelling.

Describe your childhood years?

My father is from England.

He migrated to Malaysia 24 years ago. He loves it here. My mother is Malaysian Sri Lankan.

I am the second of three boys (from a Kuala Lumpur family)

My older brother is 23 and pursuing his studies in Law and Politics. He wants to be a politician. My younger brother is 19 and a fitness instructor.

As a family, we have strong bonds. The greatest gift that my parents have given me and my siblings is a sense of stability. My parents have supported my decision to be an artist.

How do your friends describe you? What is your weakness?

My friends describe me as energetic, goofy and a prankster. I believe I have inherited my prankster nature from my dad. He is a very chill guy. My weakness is that I lose interest fast (in things).

What activities do you pursue when you are free?

I love to visit art galleries. I also love to collect vinyl (gramophone records). I have been collecting vinyl since, five years ago, and own more than 60 pieces.

I love to listen to music on vinyl because you can hear the pure vibration of the music.

TRIVIA

Favourite Male Model: Evan Mock. You can see his energy in his poses.

Favourite Actor: Jake Gyllenhaal. A method actor who could play various type of roles.

Favourite Actress: Scarlett Johansson. I love her elegance.

Favourite TV Show: Breaking Bad. There is a lot of drama in this show to keep you on your toes.

Favourite Movie: The Shawshank Redemption. I love the film because it says you can always become a better person no matter what your past is.

Favourite Singer: Thom Yorke from Radiohead. His pitch can put you in a trance.

Favourite Comedian: Ricky Gervais. He does not fear talking about topics that are sensitive.