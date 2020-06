HAILING from the legendary Soliano family, Chanelle Guerzo is part of a new generation of musical artistes within the family.

Though not professionally trained to sing, she picked up the craft when she followed her parents, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Soliano Guerzo and singer Michelle Nunis, to gigs, where she learned by observing.

Classically trained in the piano and guitar, what first inspired Guerzo to sing and play the piano was when she first listened to Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You at the age of 12.

Not wanting to be just a classical pianist, the drive to constantly experiment, improve and evolve her sound led her to the keytar, before she then began performing with the band Muzza and the Razzle Dazzle.

Guerzo spoke further with theSun about her life and future plans.

What is the history behind your musically-inclined family?

“Where do I even begin? Well, let’s just say that I didn’t really know I was from a musical family ‘dynasty’ until I was actually old enough to realise that almost everyone in my family played music. I thought that every family was like mine, you know? I grew up thinking it was normal.

“Until other people started bringing up things like the legacy, and I even felt some sort of pressure while growing up in a well-known musical family.

“I do know that my great-grandfather Alfonso Soliano was the leader of Radio Malaya Orchestra and also conductor at RTM Orchestra. My late grandfather, Salvador Guerzo was a saxophonist, composer, arranger and conductor for the Petronas Orchestra.

“I’m honestly very proud to come from a family of musicians, from my great-grandfather to my grandfather, my grandmother Francisca Soliano, grand uncles and aunts (too many to name) and then on to my father Daniel, my mother Michelle, uncles and aunts and so on. And of course the next generation to carry on the legacy is me.

“I really hope that I’ve made my family proud thus far. Music is in me and I shall try my best to upkeep the family name.”