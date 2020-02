PRE-TEEN SKATER Sangeeta Retnakumar has been on a roll in the world of ice skating, recently bringing back five gold medals from the Ice Skating Institute (ISI) Asia Final Championship Series in Bangkok.

Representing Sunway Pyramid Ice Academy, 12-year-old Sangeeta attained gold in the Drama Sports FS4, Footwork F4, Freestyle 4, Open FS Silver and Solo Comp F4 events that took place at the Rink Ice Arena in the Thai capital’s Central Plaza Grand Rama 9.

She was one of 128 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand who competed.

The SK Pusat Bandar Puchong Dua student had also competed in the previous two ISI Asia Championship Series, along with Skate Indonesia 2019, Skate Malaysia 2019, Skate Shenzhen 2018, Skate Asia 2018, Skate Malaysia 2018, Skate Bangkok 2017 and Skate Malaysia 2017.

In almost all of the competitions, Sangeeta has consistently clinched first place. Her father Retnakumar Annamalai said that the family is looking into eventually sending Sangeeta, the eldest of three children, to a skating academy overseas.

“In Malaysia, there are no ice skating academies,” he said. “Those that exist are in shopping malls. Under the Sports Ministry, there are no ice skating stadiums. If you want to join an academy, it has to be somewhere overseas. That costs a lot.”

theSun recently caught up with the bubbly ice skater at Sunway Pyramid Ice during one of her practice sessions for an interview.

How did you feel when you won five gold medals at the Ice Skating Institute (ISI) Asia Final Championship Series (in Bangkok)?

“Very happy. The championship was a little hard. I made new friends in Bangkok.”

When did you start ice skating?

“I started ice skating in 2015. I was seven years old. I found out about it through a brochure. My brother brought it from his kindergarten. It was a brochure for a holiday package in Sunway. After the one week of the holiday package, I liked skating so I continued doing it.”

Why choose ice skating over other sports, like badminton/squash?

“Other than skating, I am going for ballet and yoga. I liked skating over other sports because I like being challenged. I felt like skating is the hardest sport, which was why I kept doing it.”

What do you feel when you’re skating?

“When I skate alone in the morning, I don’t feel lonely. I feel like I am bonding with the rink. As for when I am competing, I do not play to win. I do it to give the audience my best performance.”

How often do you practise, and for how long?

“I practise on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but after school hours. On Sundays I practise in the morning. I normally spend between four to five hours. My coaches are Angeline Chan and Michelle Chak, where Angeline is the main coach.

“Other than practising on the rink, I am also doing yoga and ballet. Ballet gives me flexibility and grace, because figure skating requires a lot of grace, while yoga gives me the posture and strength.”

In total, how many medals do you have?

“I can’t count (laughs). But the most I have are gold and silver medals.”

What is your current goal?

“My current goal is to join the Malaysian Nationals sometime in April. I also want to join the Winter Olympics. That is my final goal.”