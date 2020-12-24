Slice of life

AT THE heart of Beatrice Ho’s endearing illustrations are intrinsic themes and values grounded in the optimistic way of life.

Her sanguine disposition tells me that she has a playful passion with a flirtatious melancholy and vivid imagination, evidently seen through her propensity to sensibly juxtapose realism in a caricature or comedic manner.

She says: “I can be quite melancholic sometimes, but I prefer for my work to be grounded in optimism and in some cases, to be thoughtful and sensitive.

”The act of creating itself makes me feel very human, and that I am truly alive and I exist. I made time and took up space to do something that may or may not work or have meaning, which tells me that I’m actually not a robot or a machine.

“And I bet most artists or creative people do it because of this feeling as well.”

Where did your love for all things art and design come from?

It all started when I was a kid. My mum would read to me or create stories for me before bed and my dad would draw the things I asked him to draw, like plush toys and scenery.

All these good memories have been associated with art and creativity, and I think that’s why the spirit of creating has stayed with me since.



What moves you about the way watercolour interacts on paper?

Watercolour can be quite unpredictable sometimes. At the same time, it has rules, like the paper you use or the way colour usually builds from light to darker values. I just love the tension between the rules and the uncertainties of it all.

Would you say that you are creatively and artistically inspired these days?

I think I’m in a creative dip right now because I have been creating illustrations for work, rather than art for play. In fact, being bored will really inspire me because I will think of things to start working on and I love starting new projects. As of now, I’m seeing them through and haven’t been able to take a break to feel bored.

Aside from the feel-good factor, what kind of impact or message do you hope for your work to have? Or is it enough that your art be just beautiful?

Most people have told me that my artwork made them feel calm and curious, with some sense of wonder. I’m very happy that way. Aside from a sense of wonder, I wish to push it a little more to also have some thoughtful elements in it.

Although, I don’t think I should always take myself too seriously all the time and the artwork being beautiful on its own has already served its purpose.

How has your art style changed over the years?

I used to create characters with a white or minimalistic background. I think my approach now has been more of storytelling and narrative illustration. I plan my artwork in a way where the characters interact with its settings, or focus on the environment’s reaction to the subject matter.

Do you form a very strong emotional bond with the artworks you have done?

Unfortunately, I do! But I’ve learned that in order to grow and improve, we shouldn’t be too attached to our ideas and concepts. I’ve been much more open and intuitive than when I first started out.

How much attention do you pay to the feedback of others on your artworks?

If it’s for a commissioned work, then 100% because it’s about them, not me. Everyone has different intentions and voices in their heads, so it becomes my job to listen and offer my services. But if it’s creating for myself, then it doesn’t matter.

What motivates you?

I think about my goals and go back to why I’ve started what I started. It doesn’t always work all the time, but if that’s the case, I know I just need a good show and good sleep.