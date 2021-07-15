Spitting hot bars

When writing new music, his personality is unconsciously reflected through the lyrics. “I write about all kinds of things; I write when I’m happy, sad, angry and even scared. But I realise every time I write, I write as if I have something to prove with the impulse to be different,” he adds.

“Being determined and staying focused on perfecting the art of rapping has kept me going in life and it has also humbled me. There is really no limit to creativity as there is always something new to learn and create.”

The 22-year-old rapper, who goes by Lil J on stage, shares: “I loved listening to all kinds of music but the moment I heard hip hop, it changed my life. I knew I had to somehow learn the craft and I kept at it.

RVIJAY RAJ grew up listening to the likes of both local and American rappers such as Joe Flizzow, Malique, Yogi B, Andre 3000 and J. Cole to name a few.

How did you find your way into the local music scene when you first started?

In the technologically advanced era we are living in, a smartphone camera is all we need. In my case, that was all I needed to put my work out there and get noticed. Plus, I had friends and family that were very supportive and trusted in me, but it wasn’t all that easy. I have my bad days still and no matter what, I’ll always tell myself to do better than yesterday.

Contrary to popular belief, the most challenging part is not trying to keep up or be the most talented but rather, to be different and bring fresh music to my fans constantly. To do that, I have to keep my energy high and have a clear headspace at all times.

What is it about hip hop’s cultural cues that resonate with you?

I think it is the whole street attitude and ghetto element that I find myself relating to, as well as its freedom of speech. Growing up in a tough environment, naturally, I looked towards hip hop as the outlet to channel my feelings.

In 2018, your appearance in Joe Flizzow’s rap cypher show 16 Baris brought attention to your craft as a rap artiste. Looking back, what has the platform taught you?

16 Baris really did spark a fire in me and gave me hope. Being able to participate and share the mic with the people I look up to like Joe Flizzow and Sonaone was a blessing and I’m grateful for the opportunity. It taught me to trust the process of making music and it served as a reminder to myself to keep practising what I love.

As a young artiste rising through the hustle while honing your craft, how do you cope with pressure and expectations?

Whenever I feel pressured I pull myself back by meditating. Whenever I’m tired I would take breaks and most importantly I try to get myself inspired by reading books or watching movies. Personally, I do expect greatness from myself as well.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I think hip hop artistes around Asia should collaborate more often and build a stronger community, especially among the young and emerging talents. We shouldn’t limit ourselves within our country.

As artistes, we should be more sensitive about the things that are happening in the real world and we should educate the younger generation, and always keep in mind that with great power comes great responsibility.

Have you ever doubted yourself on how far you could go as an artiste?

I did doubt myself when I first started out but as I got older I realised that life is too short to hesitate. It is either we set the course for ourselves now or we never will. It is comforting and means a lot to me, to see the smile on my mum’s face knowing that I’m doing what I love.