Striking and teaching

A GRADUATE with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Mathivani Murugeesan spends her days working as a teacher

at Beaconhouse Newlands International School. When she is not teaching, she trains as a karate martial artiste.

Just over three years ago, the 29-year-old defeated her opponent from Thailand at the SEA Games in the Women’s Kumite final. Not much has changed since then, as Mathivani continues to build herself up as both an athlete and an educator.

“I have been doing sports since I was seven years old and I have been in the national squad since I was 16, in and out due to studies,” she told theSun.

When she began karate at the age of seven, it was due to a lack of options when it came to martial arts that she could choose from. At 16, she took her close combat skills to a higher level.

How do you manage your time between training and teaching?

It is never easy as I have to undergo training in the morning and rush to work. Then once done, I need to be back for the evening session. During the 2017 SEA Games, it was during our summer break, so I had quality time to (hone) my mind and prepare mentally.

Which of the two would you say is more taxing?

Personally, both are equally demanding and important. Both are my passions, sports and teaching. I have to perform and give my best to both. Apart from teaching, I need to complete all my paperwork as well and I have to burn the midnight oil at times and ensure I have enough rest for the next day.

How do you cope with handling schoolgoers? Is karate also an outlet for stress relief?

I would definitely say that karate is an escape for me to release stress. Yes, I do enjoy teaching and at the same time, it is very demanding. Every day is a new experience and it is never the same with any other day. Teachers need to control their emotions and handle it well.

So karate is definitely a place for me to release stress. The best part is, when I am too tired and exhausted from training, I can divert my mind towards my kids (students) as the joy of seeing them every single day is bliss. I have the best of both worlds although it’s challenging.

Has the pandemic brought hurdles to you as both a teacher and an athlete?

It was difficult initially. We were forced to cope and adapt to the changes immediately without much time. Being on the screen more than usual is not a fun thing. Yes, education must go on, but as a teacher, face-to-face is the best way as we can give direct attention to students compared to online.

On the other hand, as an athlete, it is a time to polish our foundation and focus on healing as well.

What does the future hold for you as a karate champion? Do you see yourself competing further in the future, or do you have plans to also become a karate teacher at some point?

My plan for these coming years is to continue competing before retiring. And yes, I would love to share my knowledge as that will be the plan upon retirement. I personally love teaching, be it in education or sports. My ultimate goal would be seeing the younger generations achieve what may seem to be impossible.

Do you have advice for kids seeking to do what you do in sports?

Have a balance in both education and sport. Sports will teach you a lot about perseverance, fighting to the end, and discipline. So, go for it. Nothing comes easy, put in your efforts and you will surely see the fruits of success!

TRIVIA



If you could learn another form of martial arts, what would it be?

Mixed martial arts, I suppose, because it looks so cool!

Do you have cheat days when it comes to nutrition? If so, what’s your guilty pleasure meal?

Yes! Once a week! I always reward myself for the little things that I achieve, or even on a bad week to motivate myself. My number one guilty pleasure meal would definitely be Japanese food! It changes based on my taste buds! I am very choosy with my food.