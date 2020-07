AT JUST 20 years old, the lovely Lovina Ling anak Kennedy is a familiar face to those looking for makeup tips and tricks, thanks to her Instagram page @makeupbylovinaling. Lovina who hails from Sarikei, Sarawak, has mastered the art of makeup, and even has her own signature makeup styles, ranging from chic, glamorous, classic, bold colours and other stunning looks. Since Lovina fell in love with makeup artistry at the age of 16, she has learned and gained experience in various styles of make-up. Inspired by popular Dutch YouTube makeup guru Nikkie de Jager (also known as NikkieTutorials), whom she describes as having “astonishing” work, Lovina decided to step into the world of colours on her own in 2017. “I decided to do makeup as a business. I aspire to be a makeup artist just like her,” confessed Lovina, a natural beauty with an easygoing personality. “I love experimenting and exploring various styles of makeup and expanding my creativity. By doing so, I learn to improve my skills. “I look for a flexibility in style and focus on details, because simple, natural makeup is chic and glamorous. I am always up-to-date on the latest trends in makeup.” She believes she has found her true passion and is determined to pursue it, which includes bravely taking on criticism over her sometimes unconventional creations. “I am confident about what and where my future leads me. I would like to focus more on what I do best, which is makeup. “I am fully determined and have the courage to continue my journey in this industry as I have a dream and goal in life. It may seem risky but I believe I am choosing the right path as my career,” said Lovina.





When did you start learning about makeup? “I started learning makeup at the age of 16 and it was very difficult (at that time) as I was just a newbie in this industry. Not to mention I was still in school, and balancing both was very hard. “It took me a year to learn and sharpen my skills, and at the age of 17, I started my makeup business, charging a low price.” What do you love about doing makeup for others? “Makeup is an art, and art has been a passion. I was an ace student in class when it came to art. It started as a hobby but turned into something I want to deeply involve myself in. “Exposing others to makeup and making them truly embrace the beauty of makeup is what I aim for, now. I love doing makeup for others as it is a way for me to express my creativity.” What is your favourite makeup look? “My favourite makeup look is ‘classic’. What I really like about the classic makeup look is its simplicity. This makeup look is so timeless and sexy. Winged eyeliner, red lipstick and a natural brown tone is really stunning on anyone’s face, especially someone who has her own natural beauty.”