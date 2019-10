YOU may have heard of beauty queens (and even met a few), but it’s not every day that you run into a ‘beauty king’. Part-time model Alif Asyraf is a rare breed in Malaysia. The 22-year-old made his first foray into the world of male beauty pageants when he joined the 2017 Bachelor of Malaysia pageant in Sibu, Sarawak.

He did quite well in his debut, emerging as third runner-up overall, and even winning the Best Body individual title.

He then joined his second pageant, and ended up being crowned Mister Tourism And Culture Universe Malaysia 2018.

This took him to the international Mister Tourism And Culture Universe pageant, which was held in Myanmar early last year. He made it to the top ten, and walked away with the Mister Photogenic individual title.

After achieving such success, does he plan on trying his luck at a third pageant? Surprisingly, Alif wants to take his career on a different path.

Tell us about yourself.

“I was born in Kuala Lumpur but raised in Kuantan, Pahang. My father is a driver, and my mother is a housewife. I am the eldest of four children.

“I did not come from a rich family. I worked after school just to get some pocket money. I worked as a waiter, a barista and even as a cook. I have no complaints. I believe it made me very independent.”

Did you always want to be a model?

“When I was young, I wanted to be a doctor. But I did not get good grades.

“My modelling career happened by accident. I was following a friend on his modelling gig. Someone from the modelling agency approached me and persuaded me to be a model as well. He felt that I was photogenic.

“Modelling is not easy for me. I am by nature a very shy person. I always practice in front of a mirror for hours before a photoshoot. It helps me to feel confident about the shoot.”

What are the best things about modelling?

“Modelling has allowed me to make friends from all walks of life. When I went to Myanmar for the Mister Tourism And Culture Universe 2018 pageant, I made friends with other contestants from different parts of the world.

“I still keep in contact with them through social media. I also managed to improve my English.

“When I was there for the pageant, I also helped to build a water tank for one of the local villages. It felt good to do something for the underprivileged.”

Have there been any bad experiences during your career?

“Sometimes you will get unwanted advances, and indecent proposals. There will be dubious people who will approach you for the wrong reasons.

“But I have no intention of walking down that road. You must be diplomatic in turning them down.”

What exercise and diet regimen do you follow?

“I go to the gym at least six days a week. When I was young, people poked fun at me for being too skinny. I started going to gym because I want to build some muscles, and also gain some confidence.

“As for my diet, I stay away from fried food. I only eat grilled and steamed food.”

What are your future plans?

“I have just landed a job as a cabin crew member for an airline company. I will start my two-month-long training soon.

“What I like about the job is that I will get the chance to travel and see the world. I love travelling. I love to experience new cultures. So far I have traveled to Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar.

“I dream of becoming a pilot someday. My father drives cars. I want to beat him and drive a plane instead!

“I also dream of starting a restaurant that serves western dishes.”