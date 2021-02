FROM performing at open mic events and gigs at the age of 12 alongside her brothers, to becoming a singer-songwriter while pursuing a diploma in music at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara), Khodi is a creative soul and an exciting neo-soul artiste on the rise.

Her debut single Ke Mana in 2019, co-written by R&B twins Amzar and Amsyar, who goes by the name Razqa, received massive acclaim upon release. It packs a powerful and emotional vocal range with tasteful trumpet intermittence and rhythmic baseline that underlines the lyrical wordplay.

Khodi, 19, said: “Deep in the heart of a singer-songwriter is a passionate storyteller who speaks through the music. It comes with great self-satisfaction and a sense of achievement for every artiste to have listeners who are able to relate and appreciate their work.

“Songwriting can be very personal to an artiste, as there can be hidden truths of fragmented reality in their lyrics. It’s a very interesting process that challenges and expresses oneself.”

What is it about R&B, jazz and soul music that draws you in?

I’ve always been influenced by them. I grew up listening to them and find it amazing how singers are able to put so much feel and character into their vocals, and you can tell the moment they sing. However, lately I’ve grown to love experimenting with my vocals on different genres. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to share my new music with everyone.

Could you share with us the story behind your debut single Ke Mana?

Ke Mana was written by Amzar, Amsyar and I. I was instantly hooked by the chorus because the lyrics were very catchy! We went through many phases of producing and perfecting the song. As it was my first single, I’ve learnt a lot throughout the whole process and I’m so proud of it.

Tell us about your songwriting process. Do the lyrics come first or the melody?

I’ve noticed that there is no fixed process for me. It can be the lyrics or the rhythm that comes first. I could be stuck writing a chorus for days or end up finishing a whole song within a few hours. I enjoy every process that it takes, especially when I get to work with my talented musician and producer friends.

How do you find a balance being a singer-songwriter while keeping up with your studies at Aswara?

I’ve always prioritised my studies. It’s a struggle to balance both but over time, I’ve learned to manage my time well and gained so many experiences from both opportunities. I also couldn’t have done it without my peers in Aswara throughout my journey, they’re an incredibly talented bunch and super fun to work with.

How have you been coping with the pandemic?

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone. I miss the freedom of performing in front of a live audience. It’s a completely different feeling in comparison to a virtual performance, but times are changing and we must learn to adapt to it. In fact, I was rather inspired to produce new music during the early stages of the lockdown.

What inspires you?

It’s difficult to stay continuously inspired. There are days when I lack inspiration but I’ve always found that people who are supportive of me inspire me the most to be more creative and stay passionate about what I do. I’m very grateful.

Being creative can be incredibly draining, how do you recharge?

It’s important to understand yourself and know how much work you can take in and work with within a day. I find that having ‘me time’ is vital when I am drained or overwhelmed. When that happens, I usually just unwind with music, good company and my cat.

TRIVIA

A song that describes your life: Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

A least favourite music genre: Country music.

Best karaoke song of all time: Cinta Di Akhir Garisan by Ziana Zain.

Local artistes you’d love to collaborate with: Malique.