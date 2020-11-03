The young & the restless

BATRISYIA Razak has become a social media sensation thanks to her witty sketches on TikTok. The 23-year-old model and daughter of prominent film director Razak Mohaidden plays various roles, from an optometrist to a Mat Salleh man.

Her TikTok videos have been gaining millions of views, and she confesses that she would love to try out her luck as an actress if the opportunity arose.

She has also recently expanded her modelling portfolio to Indonesia.

How did your modelling career begin?

“Growing up, I have always been around people who constantly told me that I had the potential to become a model because of my above average Malaysian height (182cm).

“Although I was grateful for the compliments, I never actually took them seriously until 2017, when a man came up to me while I was buying movie tickets at the cinema, and asked me if I was a model.

“He offered me a chance to walk at his fashion show and I agreed. Ever since then, my modelling career slowly started to grow.”

What advice can you give young girls who want to model?

“Being a model is not just about the glam and the glitz. You have to have the right amount of physical and mental strength to be in this industry.

“You will be openly criticised over how you perform as a model, and how you generally look. It is also normal for you to be compared to other models. You have to develop a thick skin and not let the criticism and comparisons get to you.

“In the end, you will grow as a model and as a person, because this industry can teach you a lot about everything.”

How do you maintain your figure?

“I go to the gym. I mostly like running. I love being close to nature, so hiking is my favourite form of physical activity.

“I don’t have a strict diet that I follow, but I try to eat everything in moderation, including how much sugar I take in a day.”

Describe your childhood years.

“I grew up learning a lot from my parents, and saw how much work they put into bringing my brother and I up. Although it is just the four of us in my immediate family, but my extended family is huge, and we are all really close.

“Currently, my father is a professor, a dean and a film director. My mother is a lecturer. They are both PhD holders, and I really look up to them for how intelligent they are. I have one brother and he was born in the same year as I. So, we’re the same age, just born in different months of the year.

“There is a term for this, it’s called ‘Irish twins’. Although we’re not actual twins, it feels like we are, because we were in the same class at school, went to university at the exact same time and went through every major milestone together.

“My parents always buy us the same of everything, just as parents with twins would.”

Where will we see you in five years?

“I would call myself a generalist. I have always liked to do and try many things, not just stick to one, so it is very hard to predict where I will be in five years. I love keeping my options open.

“However, I do hope to gain more knowledge, life experiences and most importantly, to always be happy with myself and whatever I do.

“One thing I have always wanted to do is to start my own business, but that is still in the brainstorming stage.”

Do you have plans to be a film director like your father?

“I have definitely thought of pursuing film directing. I am really interested in documentary filmmaking because I would love to seek worldly knowledge and share what I have learned with people.”

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

“I am a fast learner, with good leadership abilities, quick witted and very focused, especially on things that are important to me, and I don’t let emotions get to me easily.

“My weakness is that I am pretty pessimistic. Sometimes I give up easily when I am not good at something. I also tend to be very straightforward, which isn’t always a good thing.”