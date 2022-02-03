NFTs in gaming

A look at gaming companies hopping on the latest moneymaking wagon

In its current state, NFT technology is wasted on things that will be pointless in the future. – Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

IT’S on everyone’s tongue. Online forums are abuzz with it. Social media is both a battleground and a display case for bragging rights about it. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been around since the mid-2010s, but only truly rose in popularity last year, when almost everyone in the digital entertainment and art industries tried to shove their arms into the same pot, expecting to reap monetary profits that ranged in the thousands, if not millions. But what are NFTs exactly? Not that complicated NFTs could be anything from music, movies, to paintings or cartoons. As long as these ‘items’ are digital and are stored on a ‘blockchain’, these items are considered NFTs. Like stocks and cryptocurrency, NFTs can rise or drop in value, and NFTs can be traded. For example, without complicated jargon, if a person purchases an NFT of an illustration of a pig cooking another pig from the original artist, that person now owns the digital asset of that image, and the evidence of the ownership is stored on a blockchain, which is sort of a public and decentralised ledger. If the image is popular and sought after, someone else can buy from it from the owner at a much higher price using cryptocurrency, and the ownership is then transferred through the “ledger”. That’s ultimately NFTs at the moment, the core of which is spending an obscene monetary amount in the name of owning something “cool”, so that everyone in-the-know knows how cool you are for owning something cool, sought after and expensive.

Worlds collide As mentioned above, NFTs only came into existence in the last decade, but another form of it existed well before the 2010s, and it was in the the world of videogames. In videogames, gamers could purchase – if they bothered – digital skins, costumes, clothing, etc. through in-game microtransactions. These were (in most cases) purely aesthetic enhancements that would make each player’s individual avatars look unique and different from other players. Some game companies and publishers never bothered about the inclusion of these, while others plunged headfirst into the world of microtransactions and purchaseable cosmetics, because gamers can just as exploitable as seven-year-olds, and gaming companies can be just as exploitative as gambling companies. And therein lies the difference between existing cosmetic microtransactions and NFTs: exclusivity. This is something, in the past few months, game companies and publishers have shown major interest in adopting into videogames. Late last year, one major videogame developer and publisher did just that.

Enter Ubisoft In December, French multimillion dollar videogame company Ubisoft broke ranks to become the first company in the industry to incorporate NFTs into one of their videogames, Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The developer and publisher of major IPs such as Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell and a multitude of other successful games aimed to be the first successful videogame company to release NFTs through blockchain technology in gaming, and yet, only a part of the previous sentence came true. As expected, the infamous Ubisoft made a huge blunder and caught even more flak from players. The NFTs released by the company were a series of limited edition cosmetics that could be claimed in the game. Breakpoint players criticised that in order to claim the items, they had to play anywhere from 100 to 600 hours for two of three of the limited edition cosmetics. It was also reported that two of the items weren’t even claimed by the end of the time limit for the limited offerings. On the NFT collectors side of things, they simply had no interest in cosmetics for a video game. Recall the explanation of NFTs and their perceived “cool value” earlier in this article. Because NFT collectors weren’t frothing at their mouths like how Ubisoft expected them to, it drove the value of the Breakpoint NFTs down. According to Apex Legends Senior Character Artist Liz Edwards, the market for the resold Breakpoint NFTs was about US$400 (RM1,672) in total.