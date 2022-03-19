Nicholas Cage wants in on The Batman sequel

ACTOR Nicolas Cage has thrown his name into the casting options for the next possible sequel to The Batman with a message for Warner Bros. Executives.

““I’m down for Egghead,” the Oscar-winner told reporters at SXSW.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is quickly approaching the US$500 million (RM2.1 billion) mark at the worldwide box office.

While Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce any sequel, Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie.

“We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific,” Cage said.

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

In the comic books, the bald-headed Egghead is a master criminal and one of the smartest people in the world.

Due to how Reeves reimagined the Riddler with Paul Dano, Cage’s call for a “terrifying” new spin on Egghead might be appealing for the director.

The franchise is currently set to expand with two spinoff HBO Max series, one set in Arkham Asylum and one centered on Penguin, played by Colin Farrell.

As for the potential The Batman sequel, Reeves told press at the film’s U.K. premiere: “You don’t make number one as if there’s going to be a number two”.

“You have to make number one as if you’re swinging for the fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories.”

“We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin, which is gonna be super cool,” the director added.

“And we’re working on some other stuff too but we have started talking about another movie.”