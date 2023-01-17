Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celebrate daughter’s birthday

POP star Nick Jonas revealed during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and wife Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday with a great party.

“She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style,“ the singer said.

He also shared that they made the decision to throw the celebration a little early. – Malti’s real birthday is on Jan 15.

“She’s beautiful. It’s amazing,” the musician gushed about his kid. He described her as the best while talking about the duties that come with being a father.

Jonas and Chopra first announced the arrival of Malti days after her January 2022 birth via a surrogate. Following her birth, Malti spent more than 100 days in the NICU, before being released from the hospital in time for Mothers’ Day.

Last year, Chopra spoke up about the experience in a lovely post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Over the past year, the couple have kept their personal lives private, while sometimes posting glimpses of their daughter's life on Instagram.