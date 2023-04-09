Night of enchantment

Unveiling the unique charms of KL club hopping

IN a world that thrives on diversity and experiences, the concept of club hopping has risen as a captivating way to delve into an array of entertainment venues in a single night. From the alluring beats of music to the entrancing dance floors, each club holds a distinct appeal that beckons partygoers into a world of merriment. Recently, my colleagues and I decided to embark on an exhilarating night of club hopping under the expert guidance of Kelvin Lam, the experienced persona behind Kuala Lumpur’s paramount entertainment and F&B hub.

With his intricate understanding of the local entertainment scene, Kelvin curated a memorable journey through five extraordinary clubs within TREC, each boasting unique atmospheres, mesmerising lighting, electrifying DJ sets and an exquisite variety of cocktails. TREC: Where entertainment and gastronomy converge Nestled within the heart of Kuala Lumpur, TREC stands as a revolutionary blend of entertainment and culinary delights. The hub houses an eclectic mix of clubs, bars and restaurants, catering to diverse preferences and musical tastes.

BoomBoxx3: The rhythmic nexus of open-format music Our expedition commenced at BoomBoxx3, an embodiment of vibrant organisation. Stepping through its doors, we were enveloped by a warm welcome courtesy of the genial bouncers and attentive staff. The heart-throbbing rhythm of open-format music set the tone for the evening, instantly bringing smiles to our faces.

The club’s atmosphere resonated with the energy of revelry, igniting our anticipation for the night ahead. As we swayed to the beats, we sampled three signature cocktails: Straight Up, In Forests and White Lady. These cocktails, as intriguing as their names, proved to be a tantalising prelude to the night’s upcoming adventures.

Red Alert: An anime aficionado’s paradise Our voyage then led us to Red Alert, a haven for anime enthusiasts. The walls, adorned with vibrant anime characters, created an ambiance that felt both intimate and inviting. Despite its cosy space, Red Alert held its own with a unique specialisation in crafting cocktails. Originating from Malacca, the team brought their talents to KL and it’s evident why their venture has blossomed into one of TREC’s most successful clubs.

The interplay of neon lights and anime-inspired decor transported us to another world where fantasy and reality converge. We indulged in a trio of cocktails: Shippuden, The Third Hockage and Akuma No Mi. These delicious and fruity concoctions perfectly complemented the spirited atmosphere, leading us to joyfully order another round.

Mango: A fusion of elegance The doors of Mango swung open to an overwhelming embrace, setting the stage for a night of refined entertainment. An LED announcement board welcomed us personally, while a DJ shout-out ignited our excitement. The club’s recent renovation exuded an air of sophistication with its tasteful seating arrangements and sprawling dance stage.

As we lost ourselves in the music, we savored three more cocktails, including a captivating drink with pandan flavor that enticed us with its aromatic charm and delightful taste. Our choices included a Cosmopolitan, a Sex On The Beach, a Caipirinha, and a Classic Mojito. The ambience of Mango seamlessly blended elegance and excitement, a juxtaposition that mirrored the diverse experiences TREC had to offer.

Secret: Passionate symphony of music Next on our itinerary was Secret, a hidden treasure that resonated deeply with our senses. From the music to the beats, every element within this club was orchestrated to perfection. The dimmed lighting added an air of mystery, enticing us to explore the nooks and crannies of the space.

It was evident that the owner’s passion for curating a unique experience was the driving force behind this establishment. Secret’s emphasis on diverse music genres set it apart from the rest; their music style focused on EDM and hardstyle, bringing pulsating rhythms that electrified the atmosphere. What truly stood out was their practice of bringing in talented local DJs to spin their magic, infusing the space with an energetic vibe that kept us moving all night.

As the night unfolded, the choice of our bottle, Singleton 12 Glen Ord, reflected the club’s dedication to offering a distinct experience. The rich and smooth notes of the whisky harmonised seamlessly with the eclectic mix of music, enhancing the overall sensory journey. Their unwavering dedication to the club’s ambiance and its patrons played a significant role in drawing club-goers back time and time again.

Face3: Where hip hop and R&B set the night ablaze Our final destination, Face3, ignited our spirits with its compelling beats of hip hop and R&B. The dance floor beckoned, and we eagerly surrendered ourselves to the rhythm. The club’s pulsating ambiance electrified the atmosphere and we soon found ourselves immersed in the joy of movement.

The magnetic pull of the music was undeniable and the crowd’s energy was infectious. Our journey reached its climax as we savoured three more cocktails: Soju Xtra Plus, Jager Swamp and the delectable Mudslide. The latter, a chocolate-infused concoction, offered comfort and delight in a massive “fishbowl.” As the night unfolded, we came to understand that Face3 was more than just a club; it was a vessel for unbridled fun and unforgettable moments.

Reflecting on our club-hopping adventure, I am left with a profound sense of joy and fulfilment. The evening was a crescendo of sights, sounds and flavours, with each club adding its own unique hue to the tapestry of memories.