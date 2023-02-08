Nike unveils ‘Dunk Low’ for Barbie fans

EVER since its debut, Barbie has had a significant impact on popular culture. It has emerged as a topic of ongoing discussion on social media, sparking interest through the creation of new music, memes, and makeovers. In fact, big companies have taken advantage of Barbie’s pink-themed world, and many sneaker companies have made shoes that look great with Barbie’s style. For example, it appears that the movie served as inspiration for Nike when they designed the pink colorway of the Air Max Scorpion.

Introduced last year, the elevated silhouette of the Air Max Scorpion remains a popular choice for those seeking a premium lifestyle sneaker from Nike. Now, the shoe sports an all-pink design with a Flyknit-chenille upper, complemented by black Swooshes. To enhance its Barbie-inspired look, stars have been incorporated into the design, adorning the lateral Swoosh’s tail and sock liner, which now features a new Nike script that matches the tongue. Another Barbie-inspired colorway is on the verge of being released to the public – the starry pink Dunk Low “Barbie.” The shoe features a washed pink suede base with stars appearing at the midfoot, while eye-catching hot pink leather overlays add to its allure. However, it’s the lace charms that steal the show, with a special gigantic “N” letter up on the lace charm adorning both the left and right shoes, exuding a blinged-out look with a script font that perfectly complements the overall theme.