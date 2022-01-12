Nintendo releases new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

THE second trailer for the animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. video game series, produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, has just been released.

The movie is the first iteration of the series – a Nintendo property – since the live-action version from 1993.

Chris Pratt voices Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with Charlie Day voicing Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Mushroom Kingdom was highlighted more in the trailer, which mostly focused on Donkey Kong and Princess Peach. It also features a brief instance of Mario Kart racing, where Mario leads the other characters over a rainbow road.

The response to the trailer has been quite positive, a contrast to the earlier teaser trailer, which drew harsh criticism.

The casting decision Nintendo made for this one is still the subject of intense debate. Fans are still divided over whether Pratt's portrayal of Nintendo's most iconic character truly captures its enchantment.

The accent Pratt gives the character is mostly to blame for this criticism. For many, it made sense that the plumber would have such trait given that he was always portrayed with an Italian voice. But because of his origin, the actor was unable to imitate it, which led to this discomfort.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.

Watch the trailer below: