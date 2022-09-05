Nirvana wins second Nevermind lawsuit

A JUDGE has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit brought by Spencer Elden, who was featured as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s album, Nevermind, released in 1991.

Elden had claimed the photograph of his four-month-old self was a form of sexual exploitation.

However the judge, Fernando M. Olguin, dismissed his claims, saying that Elden, 31, did not file within the 10-year statute of limitations for such cases.

Spencer knew about the album cover more than 10 years ago, but he waited too long to file the lawsuit, which was filed in August 2021.

Elden named the estate of Kurt Cobain, David Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, as defendants, along with 11 others, in the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Elden was seeking up to US$150,000 (RM673,000) from each of the defendents.

This is Elden’s second attempt at suing for the same issue. Hopefully the judge’s ruling will mean the end of the matter.