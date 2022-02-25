NMIXX debut ‘worst of all time’ according to Daily Mail

NMIXX have made British headlines for releasing the “worst song of all time.”

According to reports by British newspaper and news website Daily Mail, NMIXX’s debut track O.O is has not been well-received. Though the music video racked up more than 19 million views in 24 hours, K-pop listeners are reportedly giving O.O extremely bad reviews.

Listeners tweeted: “I’m so sorry NMIXX you had to have the worst debut song I personally ever heard in K-pop,“ “Worst 3 minutes of my life. That was terrible,“ “NMIXX really released the worst song of all time just like that,“ and more.

Daily Mail also reported the track had not been able to make the top 100 on Korean music chart Melon. However, O.O did manage to debut at #2 on the worldwide iTunes album chart.