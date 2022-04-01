NMIXX release dance practice video for their next single

FOLLOWING the mixed reception to their debut single O.O, K-pop group NMIXX is looking forward to coming back stronger than ever by focusing on their next major single, TANK.

The group recently unveiled a choreography practice video for the song, which also serves as the girl group’s follow-up promotion track.

In the practice video, the NMIXX members show off their synchronised moves and stylish charisma. TANK is also a B-side track from NMIXX’s debut single album AD MARE, released back in February.

You can watch the dance practice video here: