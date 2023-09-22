No botox, no problem

BEING as transparent as possible, Ariana Grande decided to be candid about her evolving views and relationship with beauty in a new makeup tutorial video that was done with Vogue.

Early in the video, Grande admitted that she has received plenty of lip filler over the years, along with botox.

“I stopped in 2018 ‘cause I just felt so... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?”

“I always associated each character I played with a different makeup kit,” she said, explaining her artistic process in her childhood theatre days.

“In music, I don’t know, like a different look for each song and video. It became such an important piece of the puzzle, and it’s such an important part of being an artist and of storytelling.”

Grande also revealed that being a child star had an impact on how she viewed beauty, with people and the entertainment industry being outspoken about appearances.

“I used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind... and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it.”

Though her views on beauty have changed over the years, Grande noted that she does not hold a grudge against those who get beauty treatments.

“Since I stopped getting fillers and botox – and maybe I’ll start again one day, I don’t know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support – but I know for me, I was just like, ‘Oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines’.”

The singer also hopes that her smile lines will get deeper and that she will laugh more, before concluding by saying that ageing is a beautiful thing.