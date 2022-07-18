No more Mr Nice Guy for Henry Golding

NETFLIX’S latest original production – an edgy adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Persuasion – has drawn somewhat mixed reviews.

However, most critics have largely praised the performances of the cast involved, which include Malaysian star Henry Golding.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor plays the charming rake William Elliot, who spends most of the film attempting to seduce his cousin (played by Dakota Johnson) and inherit the family fortune.

The role gave Golding a chance to play a more devious character after several turns as a romantic male lead.

Speaking to People magazine, Golding said: “I think he’s far less complicated than we would imagine he is.

“He’s one of those people who knows what he wants and is going to mold the universe to his will. Within the story, he has his goal and he’ll do anything to get it – or to get into the pants of his perspective target.

“For me, it was a joy to know that as much as the character goes through, he’s not going to end up with lady. I could just have fun with that.”

Persuasion director Carrie Cracknell shed some light on Golding’s “brilliant” point of view on the character, which ultimately convinced her to cast him.

“It just seemed to me that Henry had this incredible combination of charisma, intelligence, confidence, and wit, which felt like such a fresh thing for a Jane Austen story,“ she told People. “I had this brilliant conversation with him, and he was excited about the possibility of playing Mr. Elliot.

“He described the character as a ‘Regency f***boy,‘ which I completely loved. There was also something about Henry’s confidence and the sharpness of his wit that felt like he could make Mr. Elliot a real contender.”

Persuasion is now streaming on Netflix.