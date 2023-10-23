No platform left behind

NOW that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard merger is done and dusted, there is a slight white noise resurging over Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive.

During the Official Xbox Podcast, Xbox head Phil Spencer claimed that the platform remains steadfast to its goal of “100% parity” on content across all platforms.

“The players on PlayStation and in the future on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100% part of the community. I don’t want you to feel like there’s content you’re missing out on, skins you’re missing out on and timing you’re missing out on. That’s not the goal,” Spencer said.

“The goal is 100% parity across all platforms, as much as we can for launch and content.” Spencer’s comments echo the 10-year deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms.

That means no exclusive betas, skins, or other content will be reserved for Xbox players. This follows a 10-year deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms. Admitting that the stance will not change even if there may be issues with the technology of individual platforms, such as the ageing Nintendo Switch.

The franchise is at the top of the battle in the Activision Blizzard merger through the year. The next game in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, recently concluded its beta and is set for a full release on Nov 10.