THERE are few talented people who are willing to take huge chances with their careers, especially when they are at the top.

One person who did make that leap was Yunalis Zara’ai, better known as Yuna. She was already a major singing star in Malaysia, winning numerous accolades with her hit song Dan Sebenarnya from her self-titled EP, when she decided to move to the United States to pursue a career there.

In 2011, Yuna signed with the small recording company Fader Label, located in Los Angeles. She scored her first international hit with Live Your Life (produced by Pharrell Williams), appeared at prestigious music events such as Lollapalooza and the Soul Train Music Awards, and even recorded a duet with Usher called Crush.

Her songs have been featured in highly rated TV series such as Arrow, and movies such as The Croods.

During our tele-conference interview, Yuna was in Kuala Lumpur with her husband and family.

“My husband and I flew back just before the MCO started. We knew we had to quarantine ourselves for two weeks and so we did that. I was scheduled to fly back to Los Angeles on April 1 but I obviously could not, because it was on lockdown everywhere. So I have been at home, trying to stay creative. It has been nice. I get to spend more time with my parents, helping around the house.”

April 5 happened to be the first anniversary of her hit song Forevermore, with a music video directed by her husband Adam Sinclair, and which showcased her home state of Perlis.

“My husband and I were toying with the idea of going back to Malaysia and shooting a music video. I grew up in Perlis and went to all these places like the football stadium to watch football. It was a good experience.”

Yuna also spoke about how her career has grown from the time she began writing songs at the age of 14.

“I think most of my songs are pop or R&B. Back then I used to listen to a lot of R&B music but I didn’t have a teacher to guide me.

“I was born and raised in Malaysia, and R&B did not come from Malaysia. It is from Chicago, it is from Atlanta. The only exposure I had as a kid was from MTV.

“I lived in LA for nine years and you get sucked into that R&B world. I am glad I recorded albums that were R&B-driven.”

Unlike many singers out there who waited for someone to discover them, Yuna got herself noticed when she put her music up on MySpace.

“When I decided to go to LA to pursue my music career I was at the peak of my career at that time in Malaysia. But I just knew I needed to do something to promote my English music. When I decided to move to LA, a lot of people, even other artistes, asked me why I was leaving Malaysia when I was at the top of my game. They felt I was throwing everything away and running away to LA.