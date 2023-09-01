NoLabel promises no drama, just good food!

WE all enjoy eating. And the truth is, it makes us happy. Trying new foods is said to be one of the most popular pastimes on the planet. Foodies appreciate discovering new eateries. People generally return to a restaurant because of the fantastic cuisine, the amazing service, and even incredibly competent chefs, as well as the exclusivity. theSun recently visited Tiffin At The Yard in Sentul, a permanent urban food hub that is home to rotating vendors which serve a variety of cuisines from across the world. We stopped by one of those vendors – the intriguingly-named NoLabel, which serves rice bowls with vegetables cultivated and picked fresh from their own farm. The hub is managed by the brand’s owner Shawn Koh, Chef Sin, and frontman Shane. The name was inspired by the fact that the concept of labelling someone – or food – was never appealing to the trio. All three of them have extensive experience in the F&B industry. Initially, all they wanted to do was produce cuisine using their years of knowledge. There are no pretentious labels here; simply substantial, wholesome, balanced meals with hints of Malaysian flavours.

Shawn said: “We stand by the [belief] that joy has no label, happiness has no label, and good food has no label. Everyone is entitled to an equal amount of joy, happiness and good food whenever they deserve it. Hence our tagline ‘No Drama, Just Good Food’.” Their decision to base their menus around locally-grown produce was due to the simple fact that imported vegetables were more expensive due to imports. “We got to work closely with our partner @Opus Farm and @Cameron Chai Farm so we are able to grow the vegetables respectfully in a sustainable and healthy environment.” Shawn claimed that while he genuinely likes his Asian meals, there were a few defining moments in his life that caused him to realise that he understood nothing about Asian cuisine, and it took him many tries to get it correct. “The idea of having a rice bowl gives our customers a closer connection, as its easily understood by our locals. Being Malaysian, we also have a strong culture of sharing food and dining communally, that’s where we bring in out small plates/snacks so that our customers can have something to bring back to the table to share.”

Trying three of their snacks was a great way to start our meal. The grilled cauliflower (RM17) had a slightly crunchy exterior, and the warm, smokey flavour was amazing. Next was their tomato salad (RM17), a healthy side dish consisting of luscious, juicy tomatoes, and Japanese pumpkin (RM20), which was really tender and sweet. We also tried five of their delectable signature rice bowls. I began by devouring the Ayam Bakar (RM25) rice bowl. It comprises sous-vide egg, sauteed greens, pickles, garlic, and house sauce together with marinated boneless chicken that has been charred. The rice and sauce worked so beautifully together, and the chicken was tender. The Umami Karaage Chicken (RM25) was my next try. The ingredients consist of marinated and deep-fried chicken, seaweed mayo, sauteed greens, pickles, and garlic. Personally, this was my favourite among all the rice bowls. I love deep-fried chicken; therefore, I would definitely gravitate to this type of bowl. The texture of the pickles and seaweed mayo seemed unique for some reason, and the chicken was juicy. The third bowl was Bowl of The Sea (RM28), which was made of grilled mackerel, sauce greens, pickles, garlic, and a sous-vide egg. Now, regarding this specific bowl, several of my colleagues really loved it, but I found the almost-raw taste of the mackerel a little too strong for my liking. However, if that is no issue for you, you should enjoy this.

The Bowl-Dest Steak was tried by my co-workers (RM58). The meal comprises sous-vide egg, char-grilled strips of grain-fed Angus sirloin, garlic crisps, seasonal vegetables, and pickled radish. According to Shawn, the NoLabel team members take the time to choose their steaks before deciding on the one they will eventually serve up. Although expensive, it is definitely worth the cost. The steak was really delicate, and my colleagues promptly declared it was their favourite bowl of the night. And lastly, we tried The Farmer’s Bowl (RM28), which is perfect for vegans. This dish would be a great option on days when you don’t feel like eating meat. It consists of pickles, garlic, charred cauliflower, sauteed greens, momo, and green salad. There is also fried tofu with dark sauce. All of their rice bowls had a dash of homemade sauce, giving each dish a distinctive flavour all its own. Since food is simply food at the end of the day, NoLabel makes no attempt to stand apart from other restaurants. “NoLabel’s rule of thumb is no MSG, and no pesticides as well,” the team said, expressing their desire to raise awareness of sustainable and healthy living.