Non-stop quality entertainment

Here are all the films that Disney has planned for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

OVER the next few years, we may expect a slew of new Disney films. This year has already witnessed the release of Hocus Pocus 2 and the live-action Pinocchio . We've compiled a list of every new Disney film so you can stay up to date on what the House of Mouse is working on. Disenchanted Another long-awaited sequel from Disney, Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 animated and live-action hybrid musical, Enchanted . Disenchanted became available on Disney+ on Nov 24, 2022, and was greatly celebrated by fans of the first film. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return as Giselle and Robert, respectively, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden joining them as King Edward and Nancy Tremaine. Maya Rudolph plays the new villain Malvina, and Gabriella Baldacchino takes the place of Rachel Covey as Morgan, Robert's daughter. Disenchanted has even more musical numbers than the first movie, including the series' first song by Frozen and Glee star Idina Menzel. -> Director: Adam Shankman -> Stars: Amy Adama, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino -> Release date: Nov 24, 2022 (Disney+) Strange World Strange World is the latest film by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Strange World has been described as a pulp-inspired action-adventure film starring a legendary family of adventurers. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a space explorer attempting to live up to his family's legacy of exploration and adventure. Don Hall directed the film and Qui Nguyen wrote it, both of whom previously worked on Raya and the Last Dragon . It's a family movie at heart, like most Disney animated outings, with a meaningful message wrapped in exquisite animation and family-friendly humour. -> Directors: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen -> Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Alan Tudyk -> Release date: Nov 23, 2022

Empire of Light Oliva Colman and Michael Ward star in Empire of Light , a romantic story set in the 1980s. It's also a movie about movies, which tend to be stories that get the attention of those who give out end-of-year awards. -> Director: Sam Mendes -> Stars: Olivia Colman -> Release date: Dec 9, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , the third film in Marvel's Ant-Man series, will witness the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the title characters, as well as director Peyton Reed. Kang the Conqueror, a Marvel villain, will be played by Jonathan Majors. The first Quantumania trailer reveals that most of the film will take place within the Quantum world. -> Director: Peyton Reed -> Stars: Paul Rudd -> Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Peter Pan and Wendy A live-action version of JM Barrie's beloved story about a child who refuses to grow up and persuades three young siblings in London to go on a fantastic journey to the mythical island of Neverland. Disney is now filming a brand-new live-action remake of the 1953 animated classic, so it turns out there is more of the Peter Pan narrative to be told. While it's unclear exactly how he will change the remake, director David Lowery is optimistic that he can. -> Director: David Lowery -> Stars: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe -> Release date: Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 Peter Quill, who is still in shock over Gamora's death, rallies his squad to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that, if unsuccessful, could spell the end for the Guardians. -> Director: James Gunn -> Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel -> Release date: May 5, 2023 Little Mermaid To explore the world above the water and win the heart of a prince, a young mermaid agrees to a deal with a sea witch in which she exchanges her lovely voice for human legs. One of the studio's most eagerly awaited releases is this reworking of the Disney classic, at least if the rumor mill is to be believed. We already know that R&B singer Halle Bailey will play Ariel, Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian, Awkwafina will play Scuttle, and Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric. Music from the popular animated movie as well as brand-new compositions by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be used in the movie. -> Director: Rob Marshall -> Stars: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem -> Release date: May 26, 2023