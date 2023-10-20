Nostalgic bites

IN the heart of every Malaysian’s memory lies a treasure trove of cherished childhood moments, many of which revolve around one common thread - snacks. These delightful morsels were not just about satisfying our taste buds - these snacks were the companions of our growing-up years, the embodiment of joy and the essence of innocence. In this feature story, we take a delightful journey down memory lane to reminisce about the childhood snacks that defined our early years in Malaysia.
Kuih Kapit
Also known as love letters, are thin, crispy wafers rolled into delicate scrolls that resemble tightly bound letters. These snacks are quintessential to Malaysian festivities, especially during the Chinese New Year. The aroma of coconut milk and the delicate crunch of each bite bring back memories of family gatherings and laughter-filled moments. The process of making kuih kapit is an art form in itself. Families would gather around a hot charcoal stove, patiently flipping the iron mould filled with batter until the perfect golden hue was achieved. The joy of peeling off these thin, crispy layers and savouring them is unparalleled.
Kacang Putih
The sight and sound of the kacang putih man cycling down the street with his array of savoury and sweet snacks are etched in the minds of many Malaysians. These humble treats include an assortment of nuts, crispy crackers, and puffed rice, each seasoned with a unique blend of spices and flavours. Kacang putih transcends generations, providing a sense of nostalgia and familiarity. Whether it is the fiery crunch of spicy murukku or the sweet, crunchy joy of honeycomb candy, these snacks have a special place in our hearts.
Choki-Choki
In the world of Malaysian childhood snacks, few can rival the popularity of Choki-Choki. This chocolate-flavoured paste in a squeezable tube was the ultimate playground currency. Children would trade, barter and even sneakily snack on Choki-Choki during school hours. The delight of twisting open the cap, squeezing out the creamy chocolate goodness, and licking it off your fingers is a memory that still brings a smile to many faces. Choki-Choki was not just a snack - it was a symbol of the simple joys of life.
Ice cream potong
When the sun blazed relentlessly in Malaysia’s tropical climate, the jingling tune of the ice cream man’s bicycle was music to our ears. Ice cream potong, or ice cream on a stick, came in an array of flavours, from the classic red bean to the exotic durian. These icy delights offered a momentary respite from the heat, bringing a smile to our faces as we savoured the frozen treat, sticky fingers and all. The simple joy of chasing down the ice cream man and choosing our favourite flavour remains a cherished memory.
Ding Dang
Ding Dang was more than just candy - it was a game in disguise. Each colourful plastic container held a small, round chocolate or strawberry candy along with a mini toy that doubled as a game piece. Children would spend hours playing with their Ding Dang toys and challenging friends to games of skill. This delightful snack was a source of endless entertainment, sparking creativity and camaraderie among friends. It is a testament to how snacks can be more than just food - they can be a source of joy and imagination.
Roti Benggali
Roti Benggali is a simple, round loaf of bread with a crusty exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. It was a staple of many Malaysian childhoods, often enjoyed with a generous spread of butter and kaya (coconut and egg jam). The mere mention of Roti Benggali evokes images of cosy mornings and a warm, comforting breakfast. It is a reminder that sometimes the simplest snacks can hold the most sentimental value.
Haw Flakes
Haw flakes are sweet and tangy discs made from the fruit of the Chinese hawthorn tree. These delightful candies, wrapped in thin, colourful paper, were not just a treat for the taste buds but also a source of nostalgia. Sharing a roll of haw flakes with friends during recess or receiving them as a gift from relatives was a cherished experience. The tangy-sweet flavour and the unique packaging made them a childhood favourite.
In the fast-paced world of today, it is easy to lose touch with the simple pleasures of our childhood. However, the taste and aroma of these Malaysian snacks transport us back to a time when life was uncomplicated and happiness came in small, affordable packages.
As we reminisce about these childhood snacks, we are reminded of the enduring power of food to evoke emotions, trigger memories and connect generations. These snacks are threads that weave the fabric of our shared Malaysian childhood.
So, the next time you come across one of these childhood snacks, take a moment to savour the flavours and relive the memories. They are not just snacks - they are a taste of our past, a piece of our history and a reminder of the simple joys that made our childhood in Malaysia so special.