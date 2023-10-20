Nostalgic bites

Reminiscing childhood snacks

IN the heart of every Malaysian’s memory lies a treasure trove of cherished childhood moments, many of which revolve around one common thread - snacks. These delightful morsels were not just about satisfying our taste buds - these snacks were the companions of our growing-up years, the embodiment of joy and the essence of innocence. In this feature story, we take a delightful journey down memory lane to reminisce about the childhood snacks that defined our early years in Malaysia. Kuih Kapit Also known as love letters, are thin, crispy wafers rolled into delicate scrolls that resemble tightly bound letters. These snacks are quintessential to Malaysian festivities, especially during the Chinese New Year. The aroma of coconut milk and the delicate crunch of each bite bring back memories of family gatherings and laughter-filled moments. The process of making kuih kapit is an art form in itself. Families would gather around a hot charcoal stove, patiently flipping the iron mould filled with batter until the perfect golden hue was achieved. The joy of peeling off these thin, crispy layers and savouring them is unparalleled.

Kacang Putih The sight and sound of the kacang putih man cycling down the street with his array of savoury and sweet snacks are etched in the minds of many Malaysians. These humble treats include an assortment of nuts, crispy crackers, and puffed rice, each seasoned with a unique blend of spices and flavours. Kacang putih transcends generations, providing a sense of nostalgia and familiarity. Whether it is the fiery crunch of spicy murukku or the sweet, crunchy joy of honeycomb candy, these snacks have a special place in our hearts.

Choki-Choki In the world of Malaysian childhood snacks, few can rival the popularity of Choki-Choki. This chocolate-flavoured paste in a squeezable tube was the ultimate playground currency. Children would trade, barter and even sneakily snack on Choki-Choki during school hours. The delight of twisting open the cap, squeezing out the creamy chocolate goodness, and licking it off your fingers is a memory that still brings a smile to many faces. Choki-Choki was not just a snack - it was a symbol of the simple joys of life.

Ice cream potong When the sun blazed relentlessly in Malaysia’s tropical climate, the jingling tune of the ice cream man’s bicycle was music to our ears. Ice cream potong, or ice cream on a stick, came in an array of flavours, from the classic red bean to the exotic durian. These icy delights offered a momentary respite from the heat, bringing a smile to our faces as we savoured the frozen treat, sticky fingers and all. The simple joy of chasing down the ice cream man and choosing our favourite flavour remains a cherished memory.

Ding Dang Ding Dang was more than just candy - it was a game in disguise. Each colourful plastic container held a small, round chocolate or strawberry candy along with a mini toy that doubled as a game piece. Children would spend hours playing with their Ding Dang toys and challenging friends to games of skill. This delightful snack was a source of endless entertainment, sparking creativity and camaraderie among friends. It is a testament to how snacks can be more than just food - they can be a source of joy and imagination.

Roti Benggali Roti Benggali is a simple, round loaf of bread with a crusty exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. It was a staple of many Malaysian childhoods, often enjoyed with a generous spread of butter and kaya (coconut and egg jam). The mere mention of Roti Benggali evokes images of cosy mornings and a warm, comforting breakfast. It is a reminder that sometimes the simplest snacks can hold the most sentimental value.