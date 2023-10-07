Nostalgic ‘toons’ of the past

Here are some of our favourite 2000s cartoons

THE 2000s were a remarkable era for cartoons, bringing forth a wave of animated series that captivated both children and adults alike. These shows not only entertained us but also held a special place in our hearts as nostalgic reminders of our childhood. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the 10 best nostalgic 2000s cartoons that continue to charm viewers to this day. SpongeBob SquarePants (1999-present) Premiering in the late ‘90s but predominantly airing during the 2000s, SpongeBob SquarePants has become an iconic cartoon for generations. The lovable sponge and his quirky underwater friends from Bikini Bottom serve up endless laughter and life lessons, making this Nickelodeon series a timeless favourite.

The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2005) Though primarily airing in the late ‘90s, The Powerpuff Girls remained a beloved presence throughout the early 2000s. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers, fought crime and explored the ups and downs of sisterhood in this action-packed and adorable series.

Teen Titans (2003-2006) Teen Titans brought DC Comics’ beloved young superheroes to life in a fresh and stylized way. Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Raven united as a formidable team, battling villains and dealing with the complexities of being teenage heroes. The series’ action-packed adventures and relatable character dynamics made it an instant hit.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008) A masterful blend of adventure, fantasy, and deep character development, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains a standout series. Set in a world where people can control the elements (water, earth, fire, and air), Aang, the last airbender, embarks on a journey to restore balance to the world. Its intricate storytelling, breathtaking animation, and mature themes resonated with audiences, making it an unforgettable classic.

Kim Possible (2002-2007) In this action-packed comedy, Kim Possible, a high school cheerleader, juggles everyday teen challenges with saving the world from evil alongside her best friend, Ron Stoppable. Kim’s witty catchphrase, “So not the drama,“ became an anthem for her generation, and her adventurous spirit inspired countless fans.

The Fairly OddParents (2001-2017) What if you had fairy godparents who could grant you wishes? That’s the premise of The Fairly OddParents, where Timmy Turner navigates the hilarious consequences of his desires with his magical friends, Cosmo and Wanda. This zany Nickelodeon cartoon blended humour and heart in equal measure.

Samurai Jack (2001-2017) A visually stunning and innovative series, Samurai Jack follows the titular character, a time-displaced samurai, as he battles the evil shape-shifting demon, Aku. With its minimalist dialogue and striking art style, the show’s atmospheric storytelling captured audiences’ imaginations.

Danny Phantom (2004-2007) Danny Phantom revolves around the life of Danny Fenton, a teenager who gains ghost powers after a lab accident. He uses his new-found abilities to protect his home town from menacing ghosts. With compelling characters and inventive supernatural adventures, this show became a favourite among animation enthusiasts.

Codename: Kids Next Door (2002-2008) In a world where adults are the enemy, the Kids Next Door organisation unites children to battle adult tyranny and preserve the wonders of childhood. This show’s imaginative premise, delightful characters, and imaginative gadgets captured the hearts of kids everywhere.