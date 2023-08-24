Not a young Superman

JAMES GUNN is making a Superman movie with a younger actor than the former Man of Steel, Henry Cavill, but that doesn’t mean he’s making a “movie about a young Superman”.

On Threads, Gunn, the writer, director, and DC Studios’ co-chief, clarified a widely held assumption about Superman: Legacy and the reason the studio shifted from Cavill (who is 40) to David Corenswet (30).

A fan asked Gunn if his “young Superman movie” is set in the past.

Gunn replied: “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie.”

To be fair, part of the reason fans assumed his story was going to be a youthful portrayal was a comment from Gunn himself about why he recast the role.

He wrote on Twitter in December: “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

In June, Corenswet was announced as the new Superman, along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

They were among six actors who tested for lead roles, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention for Superman.

Filming for Superman: Legacy is expected to start early next year, as Warner Bros Discovery and DC Studios have already announced a release date of July 11, 2025.

The film will also cast new actors for the roles of Lex Luthor, with it being the first project fully made under Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

In an April cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn exclaimed that he completely relates to Superman.

“He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”