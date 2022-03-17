Not backing down

AS THE country’s continues to bounce back from the pandemic, so too does the entertainment industry. In the underground music scene, bands are shaking off the dust and becoming active again, adjusting themselves to potential unpredictable situations that might occur, which has been a recurring trend since 2020.

This is especially evident for Trophy Knives, one of the many talented punk rock bands springing forth from Kuala Lumpur.

Formed in 2016 by vocalist Vinesh Muniandy, lead guitarist Sani Khalid and bassist Syamir Ali, the trio released a string of EPs and singles that culminated with the release of Glass Ceiling, the band’s debut album in 2019, which also saw drummer Ryan Lee Bhaskaran joining the band.

With the release of Glass Ceiling, Trophy Knives made plans for several international tours to promote the record.

“We were fortunate enough to at least fulfil one of those tours in February 2020 before the lockdown as we toured Japan with our friends, Tiny Moving Parts from the US, exactly three weeks before the international lockdown. Since then, we have been working on our follow up record, Look The Other Way,” Vinesh said.

Next album

As the band has maintained a consistent release schedule, Vinesh told theSun that while they wanted to release a follow-up in 2020, it felt too soon.

“As a band we decided to release the first five tracks of Look The Other Way (in November 2020) as a preview of what’s to come and release the rest of the tracks in 2021,” Vinesh explained, in response to a question about the confusing release schedule for their upcoming/in-the-progress album.

“But the lockdown last year (MCO 3.0) forced us to delay the release of the album to this year.”

The full album will have nine songs. Five of the songs were released in 2020, while the remaining four songs will be coming out by August. One of the brand new four songs, “Act 2: The Revolution” is the band’s latest release.

Act 2 is a culmination of a three-video series that are connected thematically and lyrically to the previous two songs, “High Horses” and “Act 1: The Acknowledgement”.

The four-piece band opted for a straight-forward band performance for the music video this time around, as the lyrics did its job by perfectly articulating the personal struggles of those that belongs to any minority.

Not looking the other way

For “Act 2: The Revolution”, Vinesh explained that there is no sugar-coating that the song is about custodial deaths.

“It pains us to see the prejudice towards minorities; it pains us to acknowledge the fact that every single day we go about our day with targets on our backs. Custodial brutalities are a travesty and we need to create as much awareness as possible to put an end to it,” he said.

As a punk rock band, Vinesh says its only natural for them to touch on themes such as injustice and racism.

“Representation absolutely matters, and any form of bigotry is unacceptable, so for us as a band it is extremely important that we talk about societal issues”.

With the video for “Act 2” out of the way, Trophy Knives wil be releasing two more singles between now and the album release in August.

The upcoming single, “Smokescreen” will be out on Youtube on March 18.